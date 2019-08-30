ASHVILLE — A year after arguably having one of the best defenses in program history, Teays Valley picked up where it left off.
The Vikings forced six turnovers and held visiting Chillicothe to only 137 yards of total offense on Friday en route to a 14-0 non-league win.
“We have an aggressive defense that likes to hit and fly to the football,” said Teays Valley senior Dale Hubbard, who caught two touchdown passes, recovered a fumble and also intercepted a pass. “We were missing Riely Weiss with an injury, so we wanted to play well for him.”
The Vikings yielded a program-record of just 5.4 points per game a season ago and posted five shutouts along the way. Teays Valley debuted its new field turf field on Friday during military appreciation night with the same old-fashioned approach that has served it well.
“We had a couple of big plays tonight, but this game was won by us wearing Chillicothe down over the course of the game,” Teays Valley coach Mark Weber said. “Our offense ate up chunks of yards and, honestly, we should have scored a few more touchdowns. We need to clean up the three turnovers we had.
“Our defense was great from start-to-finish. They just kept hitting and hitting, and Chillicothe didn’t want it. Our defense takes pride in posting goose eggs.”
Teays Valley (1-0) snapped a four-game losing streak against Chillicothe (0-1) with the win. Those four losses came by a combined 13 points.
“This has turned into a rivalry to open the season and we’ve had some frustrating losses the last couple of years,” Weber said. “It feels great to see our kids come out and get a win and some momentum, but we have to remember this is just Week 1.
“I like our group of kids, but we can and will get a lot better.”
Teays Valley senior quarterback Tristan McDanel completed 8 of 13 passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 108 yards on 24 carries.
Chillicothe had a golden chance to score early when TV punter Reese Sauerbrun recovered a high snap over his head on the Vikings’ 26-yard line.
With the Cavaliers facing fourth-and-eight from the 27, Clayton Knox intercepted a pass from Jaiden Cain and returned the football to his own 45-yard line.
“I had deep third on that play and the receiver broke off. I read the quarterback’s eyes and made a play on the football,” Knox said.
While the Vikings were unable to do anything with the football, they did pin Chillicothe back on its own 10-yard line and forced a short punt to the Cavalier 40.
That’s when McDanel connected with Dale Hubbard down the middle of the field on a 40-yard pitch-and-catch to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead, following the PAT from Cale Clifton, with 3:01 remaining in the first quarter.
The Cavaliers were presented another present by the Vikings when they were unable to handle a punt early in the second quarter, setting up Chillicothe on the TV 28. Camden Primmer intercepted Cain just two plays later to defuse the threat.
A personal foul penalty by the Cavaliers on the run back gave the Vikings the ball on the Chillicothe 44. The Vikings kept the drive going when McDanel hooked up with Knox, who made a nice spin move after catching the screen pass, to gain 14 yards on third-and-eight. McDanel then called Hubbard’s number again two plays later, with the senior hauling in a 28-yard pass, to make it 14-0 with 8:02 left before halftime.
“Tristan and I have been working on that play all week in practice and we were able to use it to score a touchdown,” Hubbard said. “On the other one, I just outraced the DB and caught the football.”
The Cavaliers had one more chance to reach the scoreboard when Cade Williams recovered the third and final turnover of the night for the Vikings in the fourth quarter and returned it to the TV 35. Hubbard intercepted Christian Benson on the next play and returned the football back to the Cavaliers’ 38-yard line.
Hunter Thomas represented most of the Cavaliers’ offense with 71 yards on 14 carries. The trio of Cain, Benson and Kamron Smith combined to go 9 of 21 passing for just 28 yards and four interceptions.
“We made it difficult for them to pass the football and then our line did a nice job,” Knox said. “That’s the defense we’re capable of playing every single week.”
The Vikings continue non-league play next week at Logan (0-1).