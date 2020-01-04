Huntington's Dalton Haubeil made a layup to beat the buzzer and snap Westfall's three-game winning streak on Saturday with a 50-48 Scioto Valley Conference decision.
Caleb Smith had 18 points and Seth Beeler added 15 for the Huntsmen (2-7, 1-5).
Luke Blackburn led the way with a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds, Jay Wyman had 11 points and Hayden Lemaster added eight for the Mustangs (5-6, 2-4), who host New Hope on Tuesday for a non-conference game.
Athens 70,
Circleville 57
Athens led at all stops on Saturday on its way to a 70-57 non-league win against visiting Circleville.
The Bulldogs took an early 17-12 lead and extended their advantage to 36-24 at the break.
Craig Fleck had 15 points, Evan Justice followed with 14 and Riley Gibson added 10 for the Tigers.
Isaiah Butcher and Brayden Markins poured in 20 points apiece to pace the Bulldogs (6-2).
The Tigers (2-7) continue league play on Tuesday at Liberty Union.
Worthington Kilbourne 71,
Teays Valley 47
Worthington Kilbourne controlled the middle quarters by a 32-13 count on its way to a 71-47 non-league win on Saturday over host Teays Valley.
The Wolves led 28-21 after a quarter of play, 40-30 at intermission and 60-34 entering the final period of play.
Mitchell Tomasek poured in a game-high 18 points and Ian Schupp added 16 for the Wolves (7-4)
Riely Weiss had 13 points, Clayton Knox tallied nine, and Adam Benschoter and Garrett Meddock tossed in eight apiece for the Vikings (3-5), who resume league play on Tuesday at Bloom-Carroll.
Girls Basketball
Fairfield Union 56,
Teays Valley 45
Fairfield Union closed with a 20-12 fourth quarter on Saturday to claim a 56-45 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over visiting Teays Valley.
The Vikings opened with a 16-11 lead and were still tied 22-22 at intermission, but the Falcons took a 36-33 lead into the final period of play.
Ten of the Vikings' 12 field goals were from three-point range. Jenna Horsley contributed 15 points, Megan Bush had 13 and Ashley Deweese added 11.
Hannah Rauch and Claire Cooperider each had 15 points to pace the Falcons (10-2, 6-1).
The Vikings (4-8, 1-6) continue league play on Friday when they host Logan Elm.
Liberty Union 49,
Logan Elm 39
Abbie Riddle deposited a game-high 20 points on Saturday to send Liberty Union to a 49-39 MSL-Buckeye win over visiting Logan Elm.
The Lions (7-4, 4-3) led 18-16 at intermission and extended their lead to 35-28 entering the final period of play.
Riley Schultz paced the Braves with nine points, and Brynn Griffith and Karlee Thomas each added eight.
New Hope 51,
Tree of Life 39
New Hope opened the game on a 13-2 run on its way to a 51-39 win over Tree of Life.
Six players reached the scoring column during the run for the Statesmen, who were led on the night by Maren McCallister with a game-high 19 points and Sadie Pruitt adding 10.