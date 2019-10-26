WAVERLY — It was a learning moment that came at the wrong time for the Westfall volleyball team.
Tied 1-1 with Huntington on Saturday and leading 18-10 in the third set, Westfall felt poised it was about to take control of a Division III Southeast District final.
Or at least that was until the Huntsmen ripped off a 16-6 run to improbably claim the third set and momentum en route to defeating the Mustangs 25-18, 18-25, 26-24 and 26-24 inside Waverly High School.
"It was a tough lesson to learn at the worst time for us," Westfall coach Jessica Sullivan said. "We played well early in the third set and got out to a nice lead, but then we got comfortable and to Huntington's credit they took advantage of it.
"Volleyball is such a game of momentum and when you lose control of momentum, it can be difficult to get it back. That's what we found out. We have a young team, but most everyone else here is in the same boat and that can't be an excuse anymore."
The Huntsmen (18-7), who lost to the Mustangs in five and four sets during the regular-season, advance to a regional semifinal on Thursday against Berlin Hiland inside Logan High School.
To the Mustangs' credit, they rebounded off the devastating loss to give a good account of themselves in the fourth set.
Westfall took an 11-8 advantage and last led 22-21. The Mustangs denied Huntington's first match point at 24-23, but back-to-back points by the Huntsmen sent them to the Sweet 16.
"To lose a set like we did in the third, it's devastating and hard to recover from," Sullivan said. "I'm proud of the way our kids battled back and fought hard there in the fourth set, but we were never able to recover the momentum we had in the first half of the third set."
While Sullivan, like the rest of the team, was disappointed in the loss, she also took time to take stock of what the Mustangs accomplished this season.
Known for being one of the top volleyball schools in the district, Westfall had fallen off that perch with three consecutive losing seasons, including finishing sixth a season ago in the Scioto Valley Conference, failing to advance to district and posting a record of 8-14.
It was a complete turnaround for the Mustangs (20-5) this year, as they claimed their fourth conference championship in program history and returned to a familiar spot of playing on district championship Saturday.
"I knew we would be better this season, because we have a good group of girls and they've worked hard and have been dedicated," Sullivan said. "But if you told me we'd have the amount of success we had, I wouldn't have believed it.
"We've come light years in our serve-receive and passing from a year ago and we're a much better all-around team. I'm really proud of the girls and the season they've put together."
The Mustangs lose one senior off the team — setter Josie Williams.
"Josie has been a great leader for our team, both through playing by example and also encouraging the girls when we needed to fix something," Sullivan said. "To be the only senior on a young team, that's tough, but Josie stepped up and set the tone for our team."
The Mustangs are focused on learning from the season and trying to position themselves for a deeper tournament run in 2020.
"Losing Josie is going to be tough, but I believe in our kids that are coming back," Sullivan said. "We have a lot of potential, but we need to get back to work in the offseason because the only way you get better is through hard work.
"We had more hitters to compliment Kristin Phillips this season, but we can still get better and more consistent there. We also need to continue and work on our transition game and getting a little quicker."
Westfall statistics
Kills — Kristin Phillips, 19; Josie Williams, seven; Marissa Mullins, seven; Claire Latham, seven
Assists — Josie Williams, 25; Claire Latham 14
Aces — Lauren Daniels, three; Kristin Phillips, two; Hailey Young, two
Digs — Kristin Phillips, 22; Lauren Daniels, 19; Claire Latham, 19; Josie Williams, 16; Kayla Fleischmann, 14
Solo blocks — Kristin Phillips, five