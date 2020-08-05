There are still no concrete guidelines in terms of what might need to be done by high schools in order for contact sports to take place this fall.
However, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted did shed light on an issue that became a hot-button topic on social media over the weekend.
Husted essentially stated during Tuesday’s regular press conference that athletes in contact sports will not have to be tested 72 hours prior to competition.
While contact sports such as soccer and football were allowed to continue training in June, competitions against other schools were not permitted. A temporary order was put in place on July 4 to allow such competitions to take place, but there were strict guidelines that went into that order.
One of those guidelines was that all athletes had to produce a negative test for coronavirus within 72 hours of competition. The order went through July 15, then was again extended through July 31.
When the order was set to expire last Friday, Ohio Department of Health Director Lance Himes simply extended the guidelines to continue to take place.
Some news outlets picked up the extension and suggested that such testing might be in place for Ohio High School Athletic Association contact sports for the fall season, a requirement that would put a strain on schools trying to field soccer or football teams.
Husted put that concern to rest on Tuesday.
“There has been some confusion that the renewal of this order means the return to fall competition at schools,” Husted said. “That is not the case.
“We are still working with the OHSAA to finalize a plan that accommodates both health and practical considerations for athletes, coaches and fans.”
The OHSAA sent out a memo to member schools last Friday that provided an update on the fall sports season. In regards to contact sports, the memo said the start dates for the season are “subject to change and subject to the approval from the Governor’s Office/Ohio Department of Health and with the stipulation that COVID-19 testing will not be required.”
While the Gov. Mike DeWine’s office and the OHSAA haven’t announced officially what measures will have to take place before allowing contact sports to take place, some future guidance will have to come out later in the month. DeWine said on Tuesday that the office is still waiting to see what COVID-19 numbers are like as the month progresses.
The OHSAA suspended scrimmages for fall contact sports, leaving the possibility that the season openers could be their first competitions.
Soccer’s OHSAA season is scheduled to start on Aug. 21, with football following a week later.
Non-contact sports have been allowed to compete with other teams/schools since June, as sports such as baseball and softball have offered games all summer.
Non-contact fall sports such as golf, tennis and volleyball will be allowed to have scrimmages leading up to the season.
Cross country can now officially join that no-contact list. Cross country has been listed as a contact sport all summer, but was officially clarified as a non-contact sport on Tuesday. High school cross country teams can proceed with their preseason schedules, with regular season meets beginning Aug. 24.
All contact and non-contact sports were cleared to begin fall sports practices, beginning last Saturday.
OHSAA allows live video for Friday night football games
The OHSAA did make an announcement on Tuesday, one that allows schools to potentially recoup some revenue from potential ticket sale losses.
The OHSAA’s Board of Directors accepted a proposal that will allows schools to seek rights fees from local media outlets or video production companies to provide live video of home regular-season Friday night football games.
“We believe that many of our schools will be able to work with partners to stream and televise their home regular-season football games,” said Bob Goldring, OHSAA Interim Executive Director, in a press release. “Most of our schools rely on revenue from their home football games to help fund their athletic department, so this is one way that schools can still do that while facing limited ticket sales.”
The OHSAA stated that since the mid-1990s, live video of Friday regular season games was only permitted by the host schools on a school-owned TV station or website or the school-controlled webpage.
Streaming video of games will allow for fans to watch the games from home, as crowds are expected to be smaller due to COVID-19 restrictions on crowd sizes.
The OHSAA also noted that schools are already permitted to stream live video for all other regular-season contest in any sport, and regular-season football games that are not played on Friday.
The OHSAA postseason games will still only be permitted by the official TV partner of the OHSAA, or with the OHSAA’s approval.
* * *
Kevin Wiseman is the Messenger sports editor