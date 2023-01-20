AMANDA — The Logan Elm wrestling team defeated Amanda-Clearcreek 39-30 Wednesday night in a wrestling dual.
The Logan Elm Braves had seven match winners on the night. Dawsen Hudson won the 106-weight class due to a forfeit. Blaine Holzschuh won the 120-weight class by pinning Conrad from Amanda. Nehemiah Hess won the 132-weight class match by pinning opponent Wynkoop. Bradyn Allen won the 144-weight class by pinning L’Huiller from Amanda. Wes Entler beat Kougher on a decision win. A decision win in wrestling is when a wrestler combines for a point total that is fewer than eight points more than their opponent. Both Austin Cordle and Conner Green won by forfeit.
After beating Amanda in the duals, Logan Elm’s Coach Jake Daniels discussed what the team has been focusing on in practice lately.
“We’ve been working on a lot of situational wrestling,” he said. “Taking areas that we are struggling with and focusing on that during practice.”
Daniels attributes the team’s success to the wrestlers going onto the mat and wrestling aggressively. The big match that stood out to the coach was Allen’s win in the 144-weight class.
“He wrestled a tough kid and went out there aggressive,” he said. “Allen scored the first takedown, wrestled through some bad positions, but kept wrestling and pushing the pace. That eventually led to the win.”
The Braves will travel to the Miami Trace Invitational on Saturday and the meet begins at 10 a.m.