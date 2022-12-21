CHILLICOTHE — The Circleville girls’ bowling team lost a close match 1461-1473 against Logan Elm Tuesday night.
Lady Tigers' Coach Sarah Ruff said the bowlers had her on the edge of her seat the whole night. She said both teams had a good number of fans out in support of their respective teams.
“It was great to see people out supporting our bowlers,” she said. “You could definitely feel the quiet tension of the fans with the game being so close toward the end.”
At the end of games one and two, when Circleville was ahead of Logan Elm 1231-1216, it was the Baker games where Logan Elm overtook the Tigers. The Logan Elm Braves scored 134 and 123 in their Baker games, whereas Circleville scored 119 and 111 in theirs.
Ruff said the Lady Tigers had a tough first game because it took the team a minute to find their groove, so the team was down 34 points after the first game.
“The girls picked it up for the second game though and we went into the baker games being up 15 points,” Ruff said. “After the first Baker game we were tied! Unfortunately we could not keep our momentum going and lost by 12 pins.”
Despite the loss, the girls did well bouncing back from the adversity of the first game.
“We came out slow and a little unfocused at times, which caused us to start out behind,” Ruff said. “The team didn't let that stop them though. They rallied and really focused for our second game and were able to take the lead.”
Ruff said toward the end of the match the team started to feel the pressure and had a hard time keeping their composure.
“I could see the players start to get in their head and overthink their bowling. They really encouraged each other and provided positive support but the pressure was too great, and unfortunately, it showed in our last baker.”
Ruff highlighted Shelby Hixon who had two great games and that continued into the Baker games.
“She did not let the pressure of it being a tight match get to her,” Ruff said. “She even closed out the 10th frame on our last baker. Shelby gave us everything she could till the end, and on her 18th birthday no less.”
Hixon recorded 324 pins in her first two games, which made her the highest scorer on her team.
The Lady Tigers return to the lanes after the New Year on January 7 when they face Wellston High School.