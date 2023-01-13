CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville boys’ basketball team fell short Wednesday night to Paint Valley 70-63.
Circleville led 19-15 at the end of the first quarter and both teams were tied at 30 going into the half. The teams were tied again at 48 at the end of the third quarter, but Paint Valley took over in the fourth quarter scoring 22 points to Circleville’s 15 points.
Tigers’ Coach Cody Carpenter said the team had two good practices leading up to the game against Paint Valley.
“We prepared well and our kids were dialed in. We knew Paint Valley is a good basketball team, but we also felt confident in our abilities.”
Carpenter said he thought the team played hard for the first three quarters, where they had the lead and then ended two quarters in a tie.
“We were able to beat them off the dribble and defensively we did a better job keeping them off the glass,” he said. “Paint Valley is a physical team and I felt we matched their physicality for those three quarters. Unfortunately, it’s a four-quarter game and we were unable to finish.”
Briley Cramer scored the most points for the Tigers with 21 on the night. He scored 6 points in both the first and third quarter. Slater Search had 11 points on the night and Nolan West had 8 points.
With the end of the season approaching, Carpenter reflected on the progress the team has made since the beginning of the season.
“We are becoming smarter basketball players,” he said. “That is such a huge part of having success, you need to understand the game. It isn’t always about talent. I feel we are slowly getting better in that category each week.”
The Circleville Tigers will face Bloom-Carroll on Friday night in a conference game. Carpenter said they know what their opponent will do and they will prepare for it.
“We’ll go over scouting report, watch film, do what we need to do to give us a better chance.”
The game takes place at Bloom-Carroll and varsity tips off at 7:30 p.m.