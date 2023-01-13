Ian again

Senior Ian Warden makes a three point shot in warmups.

 File photo

CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville boys’ basketball team fell short Wednesday night to Paint Valley 70-63.


Recipe of the Day

Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments