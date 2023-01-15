CIRCLEVILLE- In a rivalry showdown, the Circleville girls’ basketball team defeated Logan Elm 45-34 on Saturday night.
The tension and excitement of a rivalry game was in the air and fans from each team cheered loudly as the starting lineups were introduced with fanfare. The student section showed up and out to cheer on the Lady Tigers.
Logan Elm won the tipoff to start the game, but it was Circleville’s Faith Yancey (1) who scored the first points of the night. The first points of the night for the Logan Elm Braves came when Kennedy Groff (11) made one of two free throws. The Lady Tigers played an aggressive and physical defense, constantly meeting Logan Elm on their side of the court pressuring the Braves offense. Along with their aggressive defensive play, Tigers Morgan Blakeman (0), Maddie Blakeman (3), and Gabby McConnell (32) each made a three pointer. Right after the third three pointer, Yancey stole the ball from the Braves and turned around to make a quick bucket. With Circleville having all the momentum, Logan Elm took a timeout with 4:57 remaining in the first quarter.
The score at the end of the first quarter have Circleville leading Logan Elm 19-6.
Circleville may have had all the momentum in the first quarter, but Logan Elm came out fast and scored three times all the while preventing the Tigers from scoring on offense. With the Braves now on a roll, Circleville took a timeout to slow them down and talk with the players. Coming out of the timeout Logan Elm’s Kiki Ingram (4) fouled, which gave the Tigers their first point of the second quarter.
Logan Elm caught fire again with Kimberly Petty (1) shooting a three, the Braves defense then caused a turnover and Petty again scored a three pointer. Circleville took another timeout in hopes to slow the run Logan Elm was on. Coming out of the timeout Logan Elm took a one point lead for the first time in the game after Ingram shot a three pointer. This time, Morgan Blakeman responded with a three pointer of her own. The first half ended with her shooting her third three pointer of the quarter.
The score going into the half still had Circleville leading Logan Elm 30-21.
The second half of the game saw more physical play by both teams. Logan Elm was held to only five points in the third quarter and Circleville was held to just four points in the fourth quarter. Circleville won the rivalry game 45-34.
After the game was over Logan Elm’s coach Jennifer Blue talked about what the game plan was going into the game against Circleville.
“We wanted to work the ball. We knew their pressure and intensity was going to be up and we wanted to be strong with the ball.”
The Braves got hot in the second quarter and Blue discussed what clicked for the team.
“They finally saw the ball go through the hoop. That totally turned them around and allowed them to get some fire in their bellies and adjust.”
Blue continued by saying them team then cooled off at the end of the second quarter and turned the ball over too many times.
The Braves have two games this coming week, the first is at home on Tuesday against Chillicothe and starts at 6 p.m. The second game is also at home on Friday and they face off against Liberty Union at 6 p.m.
Circleville’s coach Brian Bigam also discussed their game plan going into the rivalry game.
“With Logan Elm switching screens we thought we could potentially create some mismatches with some screens on offense.”
Bigam said Logan Elm did a great job of playing gritty and Morgan Blakeman got out to such a hot start that it gave the team some breathing room.
“Defensively, their two freshman Ingram and Petty are really nice players and we had to know where they were to hold them to nine and eight.”
Bigam said early on the Tigers didn’t box out well which led to some of Logan Elm’s early points. But, early on the team shot the ball really well from three.
“It’s a learning curve for us. We can get hot and fill it up in a hurry and then we can go cold and miss quite a bit.”
One thing that made Bigam especially happy was after Logan Elm led by one point, Circleville was able to retake the lead and then extend it.
After the Lady Tigers travel to and face Athens High School on the 16th, they have another away game against Miami Trace on the 18th and tipoff is at 7 p.m.
Some stats from the game:
Morgan Blakeman (CV) had four three pointers and 16 points on the night.
Maddie Blakeman (CV) made three 2’s, one three, and 3 of 4 free throws for a total of 12 points.
Kiki Ingram (LE) had one three pointer and made 5 of 6 free throws.
Kimmy Petty (LE) had 9 points on the night with 3 made three pointers.