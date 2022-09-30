CIRCLEVILLE — In a rivalry game that took place Thursday night, the Circleville Tigers defeated the Logan Elm Braves 3-0.
Circleville took all three sets with scores of 25-14, 25-23, and 25-15.
After the big match, the head coach at Circleville, Danielle Perkins, and Logan Elm Coach Aaron Ridenour, discussed how the match went for their teams.
Both coaches described the atmosphere in the gym for the rivalry game.
“It is always an exciting atmosphere when we play Circleville,” Ridenour said.
Perkins added, “We knew it would be an exciting atmosphere as our student section, parents, and crowd support have been awesome this season. It was a fun atmosphere to be a part of as it was our biddy night and that also brought more people and excitement.”
Knowing the atmosphere would be exciting, the teams had to not only prepare to play well but balance the emotions of the rivalry game.
“In preparation for the match vs. the Braves we worked more on solidifying our block, hitting different and smarter shots, and tightening up our defense,” Perkins said. “No matter the environment, we had to keep our cool and keep rolling, one point at a time.”
Ridenour said his team knew going into the match that Circleville is a good team, and that it would be a tough match.
“Unfortunately, the emotions of the game were a little overwhelming for us in the first set,” he said. “Once we settled down, we were able to play well in the second set.”
Both coaches discussed the things their team did well during the rivalry match.
“When we can control the ball and attack, we can compete with anyone,” Ridenour said.
Perkins talked about how her team consistently played the ball better and that her team recovered quickly, which is important in a sport like volleyball.
“On most teams if you get them out of system, they struggle to get a productive ball across the net,” she said. “I feel that we do a great job at bettering the ball with each touch and making our teammates look good.”
Perkins and Ridenour said there is always something their team can improve upon.
“We just need to keep striving to improve our consistency,” Ridenour said.
Perkins added, “We can always improve and continue to get better in all areas. These girls are hungry and want to continue to play for each other.”
The Player of the Match for Logan Elm was freshman Kennedy Groff. On the night, she had 6 digs and 6 receptions.
Another freshman who had a big night was Claire King. On the night she had 16 kills, had the only ace on the night for the Braves, one assisted block, 11 digs, 1 assist, and 14 receptions.
Breanne Williams had 21 of Logan Elm’s 29 assists. Lynsay Vanhoose had 18 digs and Ava Neff had the team’s only solo block of the night.
Overall, the Braves had 32 kills, 61 digs, which averaged 20.3 digs per set, and 64 receptions on the night.
After the loss to Circleville, the Braves are 7-11 overall on the season and 5-5 in Mid-State League (MSL) Buckeye Conference.
The Braves are back on the court Tuesday, October 4 against Liberty Union.
Circleville senior Natalie Keaton had a big night by serving 4 aces, having 20 digs, and having 2 receptions.
Senior Morgan Blakeman also had a big night with 24 kills, 1 solo block, 17 digs, and 6 receptions.
Gabby McConnell had the most assists on the night with 24 and Kayla Fleck had 2 of the team’s 3 solo blocks.
Overall, on the night Circleville had 52 kills, 6 aces, 2 assisted blocks, 100 digs, 44 assists, and 44 receptions.
On the season, the Tigers are 16-2 overall and 9-1 in the MSL Buckeye Conference.
The Tigers are back on the court on Tuesday, October 4 against Amanda-Clearcreek.