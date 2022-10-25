CHILLICOTHE — The Circleville Tigers fell in a tough battle against Unioto 3-2 in a Division II District Semi-Final match.
The set scores for the close match were 19-25, 25-16, 17-25, 25-18, and 10-15.
Stats for the Tigers overall included 54 kills, 11 aces, 5 solo blocks, 2 assisted blocks, 90 digs, 45 assists, and 90 receptions.
Senior Morgan Blakeman had 28 kills, senior Cara Cooper had 29 digs, freshman Kayla Fleck had 3 solo blocks, senior Maggie Gibson had 22 assists, and junior Gabby McConnell and senior Chandler Hayes both had 20 receptions.
After the match Monday night, Circleville Coach Danielle Perkins discussed what the team did well in the hard-fought match against Unioto.
“We continued to battle and use the tools we had been working on in practice the night before,” she said. “At times we played scrappy defense and had clean serve receive.”
Perkins said her team also faced some challenges during the match.
“We struggled with our block and putting the ball away consistently and when it counted. Unioto kept the ball alive waiting for us to make the mistake and we did that several times.”
Despite the loss, the Tigers’ had a great year. Perkins was recently named the Division I and II Coach of the Year.
“I think Coach of the Year is a great honor and I am grateful to receive the votes from my fellow coaches,” Perkins said.
The coach went on to say that she will miss this season and the 2022 team.
“This group of girls have made this season easy to love,” Perkins said. “They are amazing humans and play for each other which sets them apart from other teams.”