ASHVILLE — In a game that came down to the last two seconds in overtime, the Teays Valley Vikings boys’ basketball team defeated the Hilliard Darby Panthers 49-47 Tuesday night.
The stands were packed on both sides of the gym, each fan ready to cheer on their team to victory in the Division I Central District Sectional semifinal game.
The starting lineup for the Vikings was Kole Nungester (0), Brody Fields (2), Ryan Allton (14), Brayden Primmer (35), and Sam Miller (44).
Primmer matched up with Darby at center court to battle in the tipoff, which he was able to win. The Vikings were unable to score on their first possession and Darby was able to get a bucket on theirs. Miller scored the first points of the night for Teays Valley when he made one of his free throws. A three pointer by Allton and two made free throws by Fields tied the game a six apiece. The rest of the quarter saw even and physical play by both teams and Darby led Teays Valley 13-12 at the end of the first.
In the second quarter Allton went four for four on free throws and Miller scored seven points. To end the half Darby went on a 5-0 run to keep the game within one point. Going into the half, Teays Valley led Darby 23-22.
The Panthers dominated the third quarter outscoring the Vikings 18-4 and going on a 7-0 and 5-0 run in the third quarter. The crowd was in awe as one of Darby’s three point shots came after a no-look, behind the back pass.
Darby led Teays Valley 40-27 at the end of the third.
The Vikings started off strong in the fourth quarter with Allton making both free throws and Nungester hitting a three point shot. With 5:36 left in the fourth a timeout was called and Teays Valley was down 32-43. The Vikings slowly chipped away at the Panthers lead and with just under three minutes left, Allton hit two free throws to make the score 41-45. With 2:13 left in the game, Teays Valley made back-to-back buckets; Nungester made the last one after stealing the ball when Darby threw the ball into play. Darby hit two more free throws and Nungester had a jump shot to tie the game at 47 each and sent the game into overtime.
The crowd cheered so loudly for their respective teams that it was deafening in the gymnasium going into overtime. Teays Valley won the tipoff and both teams took their time setting up offensive plays and shots. Darby missed a free throw before Teays Valley called a timeout to discuss their plan for offense. With two seconds left in overtime, Nungester made a jump shot to put the Vikings up by two. Darby was unable to score again, and as the buzzer sounded, the crowd went wild and students stormed the court.
Teays Valley beat Darby 49-47 in an overtime thriller.
Teays Valley Coach Brian Barnett said the team had to have patience on offense.
“We had to rebound the basketball. We knew if we didn’t rebound that basketball we were dead in the water.
Defensively, we had to make sure we contained Darby number 15 and 33 because they are their two best players.”
Barnett said the team did a good job of holding Darby’s two best players to fewer points than they normally average.
He said the team did a good job of executing the game plan, but the third quarter saw the team struggle.
“I think one of the reasons they blanked was because of the pressure Darby put onto us. I think there was also a little bit of fatigue, I think our guys were tired.”
Teays Valley will face Saint Charles in their next tournament game and the competition will be even better.
“They have a 6’8, 300 pound player who is going to Illinois State to play basketball, so we’ve got to make sure we contain him.”
To practice going against their next opponent, they are getting some help from Teays Valley Coach Trevor Younkin.
“Coach Younkin said he is going to come in and try to simulate that,” Barnett said while laughing.
Barnett credits Allton for being the team’s energy guy.
“He’s a hard nose kid and his effort and intensity on defense in the fourth quarter gave us some possessions that we normally wouldn’t get.”
The coach said Primmer didn’t want his season to end and he made some clutch shots at the end of the game.
It was also announced recently that Barnett will be inducted into the Mid-State League (MSL) Hall of Fame this weekend. He said he couldn’t believe it when he first heard the news.
“It’s an honor, a big honor and I’m very grateful and excited.”
He said the kids he has coached along the way have allowed him to be where he is today.
“I’m very excited for this weekend,” he said with a smile. “The only thing they told me was that I couldn’t take my speech more than 20 minutes, so I’ll keep it down to about 20.”
Teays Valley battle St. Charles this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Bishop Watterson High School.
Stats from the game:
Nungester- 11 points including the game winning field goal
Fields- 8 points, 6 of which came in the first quarter
Allton- 16 points and went 9/9 on free throws
Primmer- 2 points
Miller- 12 points