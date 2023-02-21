ASHVILLE — In a game that came down to the last two seconds in overtime, the Teays Valley Vikings boys’ basketball team defeated the Hilliard Darby Panthers 49-47 Tuesday night.


Recipe of the Day

Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments