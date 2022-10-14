CIRCLEVILLE- On Friday night, the Circleville Tigers lost their last home game of the season 45-13.
The Tigers started the game by kicking off to Fairfield Union.
After running a few plays on offense, Fairfield quarterback Hayden Collins ran for a touchdown. The extra point attempt by Isabelle Neal was good. With 8:41 left in the first quarter, Fairfield Union led Circleville 7 to 0.
On the Tigers first series on offense they were stopped in three downs.
Fairfield was back on offense and marched down the field with the help of two penalties on Circleville. On back-to-back plays Circleville was called for an illegal chop block. The second penalty gave Fairfield a first and goal.
On fourth and goal Collins ran in for his second touchdown of the night. The extra point was good.
The Circleville offense went for another three and out.
The score at the end of the first quarter was Fairfield Union 14 and Circleville 0.
On a fourth and one for the Fairfield Union Falcons they ran for a first down.
A couple of plays later, Fairfield Union scored the fist touchdown of the second quarter and the extra point was good.
In an amazing play, Circleville’s Parker Kidwell ran the kickoff all the way back to the end zone to score a touchdown. The extra point attempt was no good.
With seven minutes left in the half the score was Fairfield Union 21 and Circleville 6.
Fairfield marched down the field while eating up clock. The Circleville defense was able to get a third down stop in the red zone. On fourth and four at the 8-yard line, Fairfield’s field goal attempt was good.
On the first play on offense for Circleville, quarterback Scott Moats was sacked. On the next play on second and 22 Moats’ pass was tipped and Fairfield intercepted the ball.
The half ended with Fairfield taking a knee.
The score going into half was Fairfield 24 and Circleville 6.
The second half stared at 8:20 p.m. when Fairfield kicked off to Circleville.
The Tigers went for it on fourth and inches but were stopped short. Fairfield took over at the 49-yard line.
The Circleville defense was able to force a fourth down six inches before the goal line, but Fairfield ran in for a touchdown. The extra point was good. The score was Fairfield 31 and Circleville 6.
On the kickoff return for Circleville, they fumbled the ball and Fairfield recovered.
The Circleville defense forced Fairfield to punt which rolled into the end zone for a touch back. The Tigers were unable to convert on a third and one. Moats punted the ball.
At the end of the third quarter Fairfield led Circleville 31 to 6.
The Falcons began the fourth quarter with the ball on offense. As they made their way down the field they chewed up a lot of time. They scored a touchdown with 8:26 left in the game. Fairfield was called for a false start on their first extra point attempt, but the second try was good. The score was Fairfield 38 and Circleville 6.
After getting two first downs on their offensive series, Moats ran in for a Circleville touchdown and his extra point attempt was good. The score was Fairfield 38 and Circleville 13.
With Fairfield back on offense they continued to eat time off the clock. With 2:14 left in the game, the Fairfield offense ran for a long touchdown. The extra point by Neal was good.
Circleville ran three plays on offense but was unable to get a first down. Time expired with the final score Fairfield Union 45 and Circleville 13.