WILLIAMSPORT — In the first ever meeting between two Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) boys’ volleyball teams, Westfall beat Unioto 3-1 Wednesday night.
After losing their first set 16-25, the Mustangs found their rhythm winning the next three sets 25-19, 25-11, and 25-20.
Westfall Coach Chad Moehl said the Mustangs’ plan going into the game against Unioto was to play offensively, be ready for the ball to come over quickly, and to set the tone with kills. He said the team started the game out great, but then hit a lull midway through the first game.
“We had some passes that took our setters too far out of system to make good sets,” Moehl said. “Once we got on top of a couple hits in games two and three, we started to score in bunches.”
Moehl went onto say that their passing improved, which led to better setting and decision making for the hitters.
With it being the first ever game between SVC boys’ volleyball teams, the fans showed up and showed out for their respective team.
“I think most of the fans were impressed by some of the athleticism of both teams,” Moehl said of the large crowd. “Once we got into a better flow during games two and three, I felt our crowd was into it and impressed by our movement and style of play.”
The coach said he is just glad to see the boys get an opportunity to play volleyball.
“The SVC has had great success with girls for an extended period,” Moehl said. “It’s about time someone stepped up for these boys. I’m still waiting for some other schools to step up and give some boys the opportunity to play.”
On the historic night, junior Alec Martin had a big night with 11 assists, 3 kills, 3 aces, 10 points, and 7 digs. Moehl said he loves the game and spends a lot of time trying to find places to play and people to play with.
“He jumped into the setting role this year and is not only super coachable, but also helps out with his teammates with a very positive attitude and casual approach to the game.”
Moehl said Martin’s setting was much improved and he had some stellar hits towards the end of the match against Unioto.
The Mustangs now have a small break in their schedule as they don’t have another game until next Thursday. Moehl said that gives his team a chance to practice and work on some things.
“Since we already played Chillicothe earlier, we know what to expect,” he said. “I think our latest rotations we worked on went smooth and the boys felt more comfortable playing next to each other.”
Moehl also said he appreciates all the help he gets from his assistants both in person and on social media.
“They both are a great help when on the bench with game explanations and keeping everyone in line,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what this team can do as we progress through the rest of the season.”
On Thursday (4-13), the Mustangs will travel to Chillicothe to face the Cavaliers.
Stats:
Colton Spaniol: 8 kills, 10 digs, 8 points
Drew Bowers: 4 kills, 12 digs, 1 ace, 6 points
Jackson Thomas: 21 assists, 1 kill, 2 aces, 8 digs, 10 points
Dawson Spaniol: 11 kills, 1 dig, 3 aces, 6 points
Avry Justus: 1 kill, 1 ace, 4 points, 12 digs
Wes Moats: 9 kills, 1 solo block, 2 digs
Seba Lavi: 1 dig
Dalton Bush: 7 digs, 4 points