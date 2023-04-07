WF boys' volleyball team huddle

The Westfall boys' volleyball team huddles together after beating Chillicothe 3-0 earlier in the season.

 Submitted photo

WILLIAMSPORT — In the first ever meeting between two Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) boys’ volleyball teams, Westfall beat Unioto 3-1 Wednesday night.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments