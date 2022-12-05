CIRCLEVILLE — On Friday night the Circleville girls’ basketball team battled the Logan Elm Braves in a conference game, winning 53-39.
By the end of the first quarter Logan Elm was down only 7 points to Circleville with a score of 19-12. Circleville’s Gabby McConnell was on a scoring spree in the first quarter with 13 points; three of her baskets were three pointers. Logan Elm’s highest scorer in the first quarter was Kimmy Petty with 5 points.
Going into halftime Circleville increased their lead to 29-19 over Logan Elm. McConnell had 17 points in the first half of the game and Kiki Ingram scored 4 points for the Braves in the second quarter.
In a win on the court for the Braves, they held McConnell to zero points in the third quarter. The highest scorer in the third quarter for Circleville was Maddie Blakeman with 5 points. For Logan Elm, both Claire King and Hannah Rhoades scored three points, King made three foul shots and Rhoades made a three pointer. Circleville remained ahead of Logan Elm 41-30 at the end of the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter the Braves scored a majority of their points off of foul shots, four of their nine points came from baskets. Circleville scored a majority of their points off of baskets; only three of their 12 points came from foul shots. Circleville took home the win in the conference game with a final score of 53-39.
After the rivalry game ended, both coaches discussed how the game went for their teams.
Tigers’ Coach Brian Bigam said that McConnell sparked the team early in the game when she scored 13 points in the first quarter.
“I thought we defended well, but at times we didn’t execute our game plan exactly how we wanted to,” he said about his team’s performance. “Logan Elm was really scrappy and at times we didn’t handle their pressure well. It was a physical game and we didn’t do a good job of handling that physicality at times.”
Bigam said Faith Yancey did a good job of getting some deflections and layups. He also mentioned that it was nice to see the community out supporting girls’ basketball.
Braves’ Coach Jennifer Blue said it was a great atmosphere to play in.
“We had the pep band and student section both show up as well as the crowd itself. They energized the girls to play through some tough calls and errors on the offensive end and to never give up,” she said.
As for what the team did well, Blue said the girls worked the ball on the offensive end and after the first quarter, they adjusted on the defensive end to limit Circleville’s open looks.
Some of the challenges the team faced during the game were foul trouble and giving Circleville some open looks.
“They communicated and fixed the open looks after the first quarter. They drove the lane more and looked for the open cutters on the offensive end,” Blue said about how the team handled the adversity.
One highlight of the game for the Braves included limiting McConnell in her scoring opportunities after the first quarter.
“The girls are growing and learning,” Blue said about her team. “We have been competitive in every game, we just need to limit our turnovers and we’ll be right there.”