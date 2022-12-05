CAMBRIDGE — On Saturday night the Logan Elm wrestling team opened their season placing 11th out of 16 teams in the Cambridge Invitational.
Wrestling in the 126-weight class Blaine Holzschuh finished sixth, in the 157-weight class Bradyn Allen finished fourth. Both Gavin Hoover in the 132-weight class and Dawsen Hudson in the 106-weight class finished third. Finishing in second was Hunter Schoenborn in the 150-weight class.
After the Cambridge Invitational, Braves’ Coach Jake Daniels discussed how the event went for his team. He said Cambridge is a stout tournament when considering their district.
“A lot of the top teams from our district go there. Individually each wrestler wrestled someone that was ranked or considered a district standout,” he said about the competition they faced.
Overall, the competition was successful for the team. Wyatt Justice and Camden Redd both got their first varsity win and a handful of other wrestlers competed for the first time.
“Most of the wrestlers that placed this year didn’t place last year,” Daniels said about his team’s improvement from last year.
Daniels said Schoenborn had a good day, other than his finals match.
“He wrestled a couple decent kids up to that match. I think if he had the chance to wrestle that finals match again, he would come out a little more aggressive,” he said.
Overall, Daniels said he was pleased with his team’s performance at the Cambridge Invitational.
“Everyone knows the first tournament is a gauge to see where you’re at and what you need to work on,” he said. “We need to continue to clean certain areas up and get better on a daily basis.”
The Logan Elm Braves are back on the mat on December 16 for Frickers Duals at Defiance College.