WILLIAMSPORT — Westfall’s wrestling team beat West Jefferson 66-12 Wednesday night.
In the 106-weight class, Westfall’s Noah Furniss won his match due to a void. In wrestling, a void means a team does not have a wrestler in that weight class. In the 120-weight class Westfall’s Tony Hoty pinned Gabe Rhoades to win his match. Westfall lost their 132-weight class match when West Jefferson’s Rydey Brown pinned Wyatt Ward.
Both Wayne Kitchen (138) and Joey Wright (144) got the win over their opponents by pinning them. Westfall’s Gage Bolt (175) and Wes Moats (190) also got their wins by pinning their opponents. And senior Hunter Probasco pinned his opponent for the win in the 285-weight class.
After the big win, Westfall Coach William Breyer discussed how the season opener against West Jefferson went for his team.
Breyer said Mustangs’ had high intensity and wrestled with control.
“It was the first time we had a home dual in front of our fans in our new wrestling room and they came out ready,” he said.
Breyer said his team did a great job of using what they practiced in the offseason in their matches against West Jefferson.
“They did a fantastic job running the movers that the coaches have been teaching them.”
Because the season is young, Breyer said for this season he is most excited about the team continuing to grow and get better each day. As for the goals for the team this season, he had a straightforward answer.
“I don’t know. We take the season one competition at a time.”
The Westfall Mustangs are back on the mat with an away game against Barnesville High School on Friday, December 16 at 4:30 p.m