CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm girls’ basketball team got the 50-34 win over the Westfall Mustangs earlier in the week.
The Lady Braves had a score fest with Kimmy Petty scoring 22 points, Kiki Ingram with 12 points, and Kennedy Groff with 10 points. The Braves also had a good night for rebounds, Claire King had 10 rebounds, Groff with 8, and Ingram and Petty both recorded 5 on the night.
Braves’ Coach Jennifer Blue said the team started out fast and had a huge first quarter. She said the defense picked up in the first and the offense fed off the defense.
“The team is starting to believe in themselves,” Blue said. “They are growing each game and learning the speed and intensity at the varsity level.”
Despite the fast start in the first, the team struggled in the second quarter with not being able to get into a groove.
“We were in some foul trouble and had to go to a couple of different line ups that weren’t working for us,” Blue said.
The team only took four shots and had eight turnovers in the second quarter.
“Even though we had that awful quarter, we were still up at halftime by 9,” Blue said.
In the third quarter, Westfall came back and closed Logan Elm’s gap to only three points. The Lady Braves were able to get their groove back in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
“They (players) never panicked though, and I think some of the closer games we have been in this year have helped us with that,” Blue said about her team keeping their composure.
Petty had an impressive night with the 22 points and Blue said the team fed off her performance. Petty’s performance sparked the offensive transition game and defensive game for the team. But for Blue, it was a team effort to pull out the win.
“Kennedy almost had a double double and she hit two huge threes in the 4th quarter,” she said. “Claire had some massive rebounds; Kiki had some good looks in the first half and a couple nice assists.”
Blue also said Enaja Fischer and Hannah Gooley had a good defensive game.
After the excitement of the win died down, Blue said she is happy the girls got another win in front of the home crowd. The Lady Braves continue their season with five games left in 2022.
“We would like to close out this year strong headed into 2023,” Blue said.