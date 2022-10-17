featured In the Final Poll of the Season, Circleville Volleyball is Ranked By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Oct 17, 2022 Oct 17, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In the final volleyball rankings for the 2022 season, Circleville is ranked 15th.Division 2:1 Bishop Hartley2 Badin3 Mercy McAuley4 Lake (Millbury)5 Gilmour Academy (Gates Mill)6 Roger Bacon (St Bernard)7 Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (Chardon)8 Union Local9 Girard10 Highland (Marengo)11 Liberty-Benton12 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy13 Vermilion14 New Richmond15 Circleville16 Wyoming (Cincinnati)17 Tippecanoe (Tipp City)18 CelinaT19 Marlington (Alliance)T19 Archbishop McNicholasT20 Bloom-CarrollT20 Kenston (Chagrin Falls)Credit for the rankings goes to Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association (OHSVCA) Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Volleyball Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association Ranking Christianity Agriculture Cincinnati Chagrin Credit Archbishop Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes