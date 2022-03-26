CIRCLEVILLE— High winds and low temperatures have delayed the start of several local high schools’ spring sports season.
Friday afternoon Chillicothe High School announced the cancellation of the Chillicothe Fairweather Relays on Saturday. The relay was going to be the first event of the year for the Teays Valley track and field program.
The event was set to start at 11 a.m. with field events first and joins a growing list of high school sports to be canceled because of bad weather Saturday.
Westfall varsity baseball is also scheduled to play in Chillicothe on Saturday. The Chillicothe Paints are hosting the First National Bank of Waverly Baseball Classic at their V.A. Memorial Stadium all week. Two of the four games scheduled for the Saturday opening day have been canceled, but as of Friday afternoon the Mustangs are still set to play Buckeye Valley at noon.
Amanda-Clearcreek canceled their varsity baseball game that was supposed to take place at home against Fisher Catholic and the varsity softball doubleheader at Miami Trace for Saturday. There is no makeup date for either game as of Friday afternoon.
No makeup dates have been announced for either the Fairweather Relays or the two FNB Baseball Classic games.
The Vikings track and field teams are scheduled to host Central Crossing High School and Whitehall-Yearling High School on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in Ashville.