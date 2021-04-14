ASHVILLE — Teays Valley suffered an out-of-league loss Tuesday evening against the Canal Winchester Indians. In the 10-3 loss, the home team would change up its pitching staff after a series of continuous hits put the visitors ahead early on in the contest.
Quickly getting to business, the visiting Indians of Canal Winchester started at the top of the first inning with two runs scored. The Ohio Capital Conference opponent recorded many hits throughout the game, contributing to their overall score when it was concluded.
At the bottom of the first, Teays Valley had a chance to close the margin taking over at home plate. Vikings’ No. 5 Tommy Williams got on base after hitting a single — eventually stealing second after No. 12 Peyton Weiler hit a foul ball.
Weiler got called out after he hit a blooper toward center field, but in the vicinity of a gaggle of Indians. No. 44 AJ Moniaci came up to bat for the Vikings next and in the same region, hit a deep ball passed Canal Winchester’s center fielder, giving Williams plenty of time to round third base for the team’s first run. Moniaci reached second base after his hit attempt.
Switching to the defensive side of the ball, Moniaci, Teays Valley’s first baseman, grabbed two outs against the visiting Indians. With one Indian on first and attempting to steal, the runner did not expect that his fellow batter would hit a short pop-up around first base.
Moniaci not only caught the batter’s short pop-up, but would also grab an easy second out after the Canal Winchester’s first base runner did not tag up before darting to second base.
As the game in Ashville progressed, Canal Winchester continuously outperformed the Vikings when it came to hits overall. At the top of the third inning, the visiting team added another pair of runs with Teays Valley also scoring one at the bottom of the inning — score would be 4-2 heading into the fourth inning.
For innings five through seven, Canal Winchester went on to record six more runs compared to Teays Valley’s one in the bottom of the sixth. When it was all said and done, the Vikings went on to lose at home 10-3 against the Indians.
For Canal Winchester, the team recorded 10 runs on 10 hits with one team error. For the Vikings, the crew collected its three runs on four hits with two team errors occurring.
In terms of scoring for the home team, Williams contributed scoring two runs. No. 11 Tyler Love contributed to the team’s score with one run of his own as well.
In their loss at the mound, the Vikings split time amongst three of its pitchers; No. 46 Matthew Farmer, No. 24 Adam McManes and No. 20 Brandon Smith.
Pitching in the initial four innings, Farmer tallied six runs on five hits with two strikeouts and three walks.
For two innings and in a relief role, McManes recorded one run on three hits with no strikeouts or walks. Smith, for one inning, recorded three runs on two hits with no strikeouts and two walks.
On tap next for the Vikings is a Mid-State League matchup against the Hamilton Township Rangers on their home turf in Columbus at 5:15 p.m. this Friday.