WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE — In a week filled with track and field action, the Tigers, Mustangs and Braves all competed against one another in the OHSAA Southeast Division II District Championships from Tuesday, May 18, to Saturday, May 22. For the Braves, the girls’ squad took fifth with the boys’ taking ninth once all events concluded.
Both the girls’ and boys’ teams finished in a top ten placement after the conclusion of 17 events at Washington Courthouse. In Ohio, the top four individual placers get an invite to the regional tournament.
After all events concluded, the Lady Braves took fifth place after tallying 60 total team points. For the boys, their combined 43 team points earned them the ninth-place spot in the district tournament.
In the finals for the girls’ 100-meter dash, junior Annabelle Rutter took seventh place with a time of 13.47 seconds, earning the Lady Braves two team points.
In the finals for the girls’ 800-meter run, sophomore Camryn Ross took third place with a time of 2:33.41 giving the Lady Braves a six-point boost.
In the finals for the girls’ 100-meter hurdles, senior Ally Cotton landed in fifth place after recording a 16.63 second time and fellow Lady Brave junior Rutter finished in eighth place with a time of 20.39 seconds — both athletes combined for five team points.
In the finals for the girls’ 4x100-meter finals, the crew of Sophie Ash, Rutter, Arowynn Savage and Cotton took sixth place with a time of 55.62 seconds, earning the girls team another three points.
In the finals for the girls’ 4x200-meter relay finals, the tandem of Ash, Savage, Sophie Stonerock and Katie Wilson finished in eighth place with a time of 1:58.66 and earned the team one point.
In the finals for the girls’ 4x800-meter finals, the team of Ross, Kaleigh Spires, Karlee Thomas and Kinley Whited took fifth place after recording a time of 11:04.46 and gave the Lady Braves a four-point boost.
In the girls’ pole vault finals, two Lady Braves combined for 18-team points after first and second place. Sophomore Tayla Toole recorded a vault of 11 feet in the finals to take first and Cotton recorded a vault of over 10-feet to take second.
In the finals for girls’ shot put, junior Annie Karshner took first place after recording a high 35 feet two-inch throw and tallying another 10 team points for the Lady Braves. Junior Olivia Adams took second place with a 32 feet nine-inch throw, earning an additional six team points.
In the finals for the girls’ discus throw, Karshner once again placed but this time in fourth with 106 feet throw and earning another five team points.
Moving onto the boys’ event and in the 800-meter finals, senior Brock Evans took third place with a time of 2:05.86 and giving the Braves eight team points. In the same event, sophomore Drew Tomlinson took sixth place with a time of 2:09.13, tallying another three points for the team.
In the finals for the boys’ 11-meter hurdles, sophomore Edge Nate took fifth place with a time of 16.30 seconds and giving the boys’ team a four-point boost.
In the finals for the boys’ 300-meter hurdles, senior Dustin Moore landed in sixth place with a time of 45.42 seconds and earned three team points for the Braves.
In the boys’ 4x100-meter finals, the tandem of Eric Matzenbach, Mason Carpenter, Anthony Steele and Moore took seventh place with a time of 47.70 seconds and earned two team points.
In the finals for the boys’ 4x200-meter relay finals, the crew of Brady Wilson, Jude Braun, Steele and Carpenter finished in fourth place with a time of 1:35.75 and gave the boys team four points.
In the finals for the boys’ 4x800-meter finals, the team of Trace Smith, Ian Shaeffer, Brock Evans and Tomlinson took third place with a time of 8:43.54, earning six more points for the boys’ team.
In the finals for the boys’ high jump, sophomore Nate Edge took fourth place after recording a five-foot, eight-inch jump giving the Braves another five team points.
In the finals for the boys’ pole vault, sophomore Luke Thompson recorded an 11-foot jump and added three team points.