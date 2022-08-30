In an exclusive Circleville Herald interview with the Logan Elm Youth Soccer Association’s (LEYSA) Treasurer, Barbara Carder discussed her role in the organization, how the association has grown, its mission, and how much they rely on volunteers.
Barbara Carder is the Treasurer for the association and her daughter Aimee Dunn is the President of LEYSA. In 2016, the association was incorporated and given non-profit status, and Carder and her daughter have managed the league since 2018.
Due to COVID-19, the league was not able to have a season in 2020. Outside of 2020, the league averages 125-250 players each week. “This year we have record enrollment with 185 players on 20 teams and 33 coaches,” Carder said. The league is open to any Pickaway County youth ages 3-12. According to Carder, this year they have players from all over the county.
The mission of the association is “Get better every day. Become a better player, teammate, coach, and team.” “We stress fun, learning about the game, and learning to be a good sport,” Carder said.
In order to have a league in the fall, a lot of work goes into the league over the summer. Carder uses a checklist with 35 items on it in order to keep her organized. Some of the things she must get in order included ordering forms, shirts, socks, lining up liability insurance, and making sure there are coaches. Carder does all this while also being an adjunct professor at Franklin University. “I begin the season in May by sending letters to organizations asking them to be sponsors, we have registrations in June, and a coach meeting in July.” At the meeting in July, the coaches move the goal posts over to the fields in preparation for laying out the fields.
“Ted Dille has been an absolute hero in field preparation.” Carder continues, “Each field (6) is measured, pinned at the corners, and then striped with white paint. Ted has led that effort, and the fields look great.” The league plays at Crossroads Church and Carder says, “They have been so wonderful to let us use their facilities each year.”
All the hard work is worth it for Carder. “Watching the kids have fun is great. I have three grandkids playing this year, so it is wonderful to watch them learn more about the game and have fun playing each week.” She also enjoys photographing the games.
The LEYSA season began August 27 and regular season play ends on October 8. The games are held on Saturday mornings, except for the holiday weekend. On Saturday October 15, the championship games for the 6-8 and 9-12 divisions are played. According to Carder, “The teams who play in the championship games receive a trophy, and all players receive a medal.”
Every year the league relies on volunteers to make the season happen. “We need coaches every year. This year we have several coaches who are coaching two teams, which is real dedication.” Carder explains that the league would like to have referees for both the 6-8 and 9-12 division games, but they struggle to find referees. As of now, they only have referees for the 9-12 division. “If any readers know of a referee who is interested, we would love to hear from them,” Carder said.
When it comes to getting information on the LEYSA, people can go to the Logan Elm Youth Soccer Association Facebook page. The game schedules are listed there.