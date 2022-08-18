CIRCLEVILLE — In an exclusive interview with the Circleville Herald, Logan Elm coach Terry Holbert discussed the turnout for the Meet the Team event, the upcoming football season, and who their starting quarterback will be.
When asked what the turnout was like for Meet the Team night, Holbert replied, “We had great community support for the event. The Brave Family and support is incredible.”
And when asked if the Brave Community is ready for the start of fall sports, he replied, “Absolutely!”
During practice over the summer, Holbert said the main focus was to improve each day, both as individuals and as a team.
When it comes to improving the team bond, they have a unique way of encouraging players to get to know each other better.
“Each year, our leaders draft our whole team into smaller units we call Platoons," Holbert said. "The Platoons will compete against each other and are awarded points as a result. One area they earn points in is by spending time with each other.”
The team has named Sophomore Aaron Walters as their starting quarterback for this season.
When asked if there are any players people should be on the look out for this season, Holbert replied, “I believe our team as a whole has a lot of potential.” He did note their key returners for this year are Blayton Reid, RJ Weber, Tanner Holbert, and Gavin Griffey.
Holbert also said they have added a couple key additions that were not a part of last years team.
In the end, Holbert is most excited for, “The opportunity to compete and create lasting memories with the 2022 Braves Football Team.”
Logan Elm has their season opener Friday, August 19 at 7 p.m. against Zane Trace.