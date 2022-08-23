In an interview with Westfall’s head football coach Logan Stepp, he discussed how the team prepared over the summer, goals for the season, and discussed how the game went last Friday night.
Coach Stepp said over the summer the team started with conditioning three days a week in June. And in July, camp started. He said during camp he “tried to keep things simple, including the schemes, and wanted the kids to have fun.”
In order to strengthen the team’s bond, the team attend an overnight summer camp at Capital University. The team participated in some practices, watched a movie and ate some pizza together, and even got to sleep in some of the dorms. Coach Stepp feels the experience “brought us together a lot.”
The main goal for the team this season is to increase the number of players on the roster. As of now, the team has 57 kids on the roster, but they hope the number continues to grow this season and into the next. He second goal is the expectation to be consistent. Stepp says he is proud of the kids for consistently showing up to practices and playing hard. He also said the Seniors on the team have the goal of going 500 or winning more games than they lose.
When asked about the season opener and what went well, coach Stepp said “we threw and ran the ball well and the quarterback read plays well. Communication has also improved.” He also mentioned some things that could be improved, “Running the correct routes, although that takes time, especially with a young team. The defense blew their coverage a couple of times and there was a trick play we had gone over in practice that happened in the game, but the other team still scored.”
According to Stepp, the team as a whole did well in the season opener. “Casey Cline made tough catches, the O-line stepped up, the line backers read plays well, and the cornerbacks played at a high level.”
Looking ahead to the match this week against Logan Elm the coach broke down how the team is preparing for the game. “Every week is different, but we need to play just as hard as we did last week. Our next game will be about who can outlast who because of the physicality and who has less turnovers. We are excited to go against a team of that caliber.”
This season, Coach Stepp is most excited for the opportunities the kids are getting. “On Friday, the stadium was packed and there were people lined up along the fence to watch the team play. The kids are trying to prove themselves to the community.” “I believe high school football is the best experience of their high school career, and I want to make it a fun experience,” He added. He also mentioned the parents have stepped up in a big way to help organize team meals.
This Friday, August 26, Westfall visits Logan Elm High School for their next game and it starts at 7 p.m.