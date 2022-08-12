In an exclusive Circleville Herald interview with Teays Valley football coach Mark Weber, he discussed what the team focused on over the summer, how the team plans to build on the success of last year, goals for the team, and what he is most excited about for this season.
When asked what the team focused on this summer, Weber replied, “During our practices this summer, we focused on strength and conditioning while working on the fundamentals of football.”
He said the team also worked on strengthening their team bond by “going to a few 7 on 7 tournaments.” The team also learned to grow together through hard work and dedication to one another.
With an overall record of 9-2 last season, how did the team plan on continuing that success? Weber stated each year is a “new and unique journey.” He continued, “The previous year and the record have no bearing on how we do in 2022. Each team should be carefully constructed and grown. Each year you have a very diverse group of young men who must figure out how to work together to become a team. How well we do this will determine our success and record this season.”
When asked if the team had named a starting quarterback, the coach said that is still being decided through scrimmages and will likely be decided week to week.
Weber said the Teays Valley football team has three goals for this upcoming season. The first is to win a league championship, the second is to win a state championship, and the third is to have all players with a GPA of 3.0 or higher.
So, what is coach Weber most excited for this season?
“We have a young team that loves the game of football. I am excited to see this group of young men grow from game to game.” He ends the interview saying, “There will be adversity. How will we respond?”
Teays Valley will play at home Friday August 19 at 7 p.m. against Chillicothe.
