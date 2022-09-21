CIRCLEVILLE — In an interview with the Circleville cheer coaches, Darci Valentine and Haley Cooper talked about how the team prepared for the season, the summer camp the team attended, what they are excited about this season, what goes into preparing for Friday night football games, and what their goals are for this season.

Trending Recipe Videos


Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments