CIRCLEVILLE — In an interview with the Circleville cheer coaches, Darci Valentine and Haley Cooper talked about how the team prepared for the season, the summer camp the team attended, what they are excited about this season, what goes into preparing for Friday night football games, and what their goals are for this season.
Preparing for the upcoming season over the summer looked different this year. Both Cooper and Valentine are new coaches and were hired later in the year.
Tryouts took place in June and were preceded by two days of clinics where the girls were taught the material they were judged on. After the teams were selected, they held a week of practices to prepare the girls for home camp.
Americheer came to their campus for the home camp and the coaches also invited the middle school cheerleaders to participate.
“It was a very productive camp, and we learned a lot of material you will see being performed this fall,” the coaches said.
Because the cheer team is unique in that they have several multi-sport athletes, the coaches try their best to work team-bonding time around various schedules.
“The girls really enjoy our team meals together before games and we like to think they have a lot of fun at practices,” coaches Cooper and Valentine said.
“Cheerleading is a sport that involves a lot of trust. We aren’t necessarily competing against another team which is unique.”
The coaches go on to say that the cheerleaders know it is about pushing themselves to see what they can accomplish with each performance.
So, what do the two coaches enjoy the most about coaching?
“I’ve loved building connections with each of the girls and watching them pull off a stunt they maybe thought they couldn’t hit. Or letting them know about all the compliments we are receiving this season from the fans about how great they are doing,” Valentine said.
“I just love watching how much they enjoy the sport and see how much passion and fun they have during the season. They sometimes get defeated when they mess up, or a stunt falls, but they always come together as a team and simply love cheering on the Tigers,” Cooper said.
There is more to preparing for a Friday night game than just practice for the cheer team. For the Circleville cheerleaders, building school spirit happens throughout the week. The team prepares interactive crowd chants and stunts to get the fans involved during the games each week. The team even takes the school spirit to the elementary school.
“We have started a fun tradition of welcoming the elementary students into school on Friday mornings when we have a big game,” the coaches said.
“We have a cheerleader dress as the Tiger too and the kids really love it!”
Earlier in the year, the girls participated in a rally in the halls of the middle school and joined the band for the opening of the all-staff Convocation meeting.
One of the goals for the team this season is building upon the pride across the school district. Another big goal the team has for this season is to incorporate some different and more difficult stunts into their game performances.
“We have been doing great building on that each week so far. The girls are very determined and cheer each other on,” coaches Cooper and Valentine said.
The coaches said there is one thing they wish would change, and that is the stigma around cheer.
“These girls are scholar athletes, some of which participate in multiple sports. They care deeply about their school and really take pride in their job as cheerleaders.”
The coaches go on to say they have also been doing a great job of cheering on other sports.
“It’s not all just cheering on Friday nights.”
Coach Valentine is a 2004 graduate of Circleville High School and was a part of the cheerleading program during her time with the Tigers. She attended The Ohio State University and is currently the Communications Director at Circleville City Schools.
Coach Cooper is a 2006 graduate of Circleville High School and was a cheerleader and on the competition team for the Tigers. She went to the University of Cincinnati where she cheered on the Bearcats. Cooper is an elementary school teacher at Southwestern City Schools.
On September 30, both coaches will be on the radio show The Wake Up Call with Zooko and Kayla on WCOL 92.3 for their game of the week segment.