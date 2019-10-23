Entering the season, it was easy to determine that a Week 9 visit by Amanda-Clearcreek to Teays Valley would be a key game to determine the championship in the Mid-State League Buckeye Division.
And, week-by-week and win-by-win for both the Aces (7-1, 4-0) and Vikings (6-2, 4-0), it’s finally here as the two rivals enter the matchup as the last two remaining unbeaten teams in the league.
Amanda-Clearcreek can wrap-up a playoff berth, home playoff game and at least a share of their first league title since 2011 with a win over Teays Valley.
“It’s a pretty similar situation to last year, except hopefully we have better weather this year,” A-C coach Steve Daulton said. “Both teams are playing for a lot of stuff and we know all of that’s there, but it’s our job to keep our kids focused on the field and having a good game plan.
“That’s been a great thing about our team all season, because our kids have been locked in and focused, whether we win or lose, on ways we can continue to get better.”
Since the return of Riely Weiss to the field for the second half of the season, the Vikings have had a strong 1-2 running punch with quarterback Tristan McDanel (123 attempts for 739 yards and 11 touchdowns) and Weiss (35 rushes for 512 yards and seven touchdowns).
“It all starts with the line and Teays Valley always has some solid linemen and that group has been gelling together and they’ve really hit their stride,” Daulton said. “Teays Valley has a strong 1-2 punch with Tristan and Riely, so it’s going to be important for our guys to be very sound with our defense at the point of attack and get our helmets to the football to tackle and make plays.”
While the Vikings have had zero throwing yards in two of their last three games, Daulton knows that’s a threat the Aces have to account for.
“Teays Valley really hasn’t had to throw the football, but we know they have solid athletes on the perimeter and they’ve showed on film this season that they can throw the football,” he said. “We can’t allow them to lull us to sleep with the run and then hit us over the top for a big play.”
Dale Hubbard has 233 yards receiving on just seven grabs for the Vikings and has caught four of the team’s five touchdowns through the air.
Daulton complimented the play of the Vikings’ defense that has posted four shutouts on the season.
“Teays Valley does a nice job of getting pressure with their front four, but they still have linebackers who are solid at running down hill like they have for the last few years,” he said.
“It’s an athletic, physical defense and we have to be sound in our technique on the line.
“Ultimately, it’s going to come down to who blocks and tackles the best, along with turnovers.”
Teays Valley can clinch at least a share of its third consecutive league title and fifth in six seasons with a win.
“I feel like we are trending in a good direction as a team, especially after our loss to Dunbar,” TV coach Mark Weber said. “We improved off Dunbar to Hamilton Township and we improved off Hamilton Township to Circleville.
“We can’t get stagnant or satisfied with the way we’re finally moving the football. We have to continue and get better, because we’re facing two talented football teams this week and next.”
Weber identified turnovers as a big variable in the game.
“Amanda really does a nice job of forcing a turnover and then taking the football and moving down field to score a touchdown,” he said. “They do a really nice job of capitalizing on momentum, so we have to protect the football.”
The Aces vary their formations from the power eye to the spread and will run to the football and quick snap at times coming out of the huddle.
Quarterback Peyton Madison leads the area with 890 yards rushing on 100 carries and 16 touchdowns, and has also thrown for 758 yards.
The Aces will also mix in backs Jesse Connell (63 carries for 383 yards), Alex Fairchild (56 carries for 358 yards) and Jayse Miller (29 carries for 237 yards and 276 yards receiving on 18 receptions).
“We need to work and bottle up Peyton, because he’s very dangerous and elusive when he gets into the open field,” Weber said. “Amanda has a nice mixture of backs who are physical and shifty, and their offensive line has done a nice job of blocking for their running game.”
Weber discussed the physical game he expects both teams to play on Friday night.
“Both teams play a physical brand of football, they’re solid at the line of scrimmage and have playmakers on both sides of the football,” he said. “We respect Amanda and the brand of football they play, and it’s going to be an exciting atmosphere for both teams to be part of.”
The Aces are averaging 33.8 points per game and allowing 19.6 points, while the Vikings are scoring 28.9 points and yielding just 13.5 per outing.
Teays Valley won last year’s tilt 9-0 in the rain and has prevailed in the past two meetings.