CIRCLEVILLE — Ahead of the 2021 season, the Logan Elm Braves went back to the basics in preparation for their Football season while the pandemic still rages on.
Head coach Terry Holbert said this offseason the Logan Elm Braves went back to the basics and fundamentals of the game in preparation for this season.
“Training is a huge part of our program,” Holbert told The Circleville Herald. “As soon as the previous season ends a new year brings new leaders and new opportunity.”
Football is a game that can foster immense emotions during the heat of battle. Holbert and his Braves have been slowly finding ways to get comfortable in the midst of uncomfortable situations finding strategies to stay cool under immense pressure.
Like many, Logan Elm athletics had to work with a debilitating public health climate while staying focused during the season. Much like last year — with a bit more information this time around — the Braves are still focused on playing ball more than anything else.
While it is easy to get lost in the moment, Holbert and his coaching staff are reminding their players what it means to actually compete in this new world.
“Maybe in some sense [COVID-19 is gone] … I told our guys every Friday Night is a blessing,” Holbert expressed. “We still have to be cautious.”
This season, new faces and numbers have stepped up in many ways, according to Holbert. One in particular, Blayton Reid, has proven to be a solid runner for the Braves’ ground attack along with Garrett Summers who at the same time gives his team a good chance at making plays through the air.
“We’ve got some great guys up front,” Holbert commented.
After tallying two wins in the first two games this season, the Braves are staying locked in and not getting distracted by what is happening around them. Holbert alluded to how a horse in a parade has blinders on so that the beast can stay focused on the main task at hand. This has been a focal point because after the 24-hour rule, it’s time to lock in for the next opponent.
“Focus one week at a time and that is where we are at,” Holbert said.