ASHVILLE — Teays Valley captured another shutout win at home Monday against the Lady Braves of Whetstone with one Lady Viking claiming three goals in the team’s 10-0 victory.
The Lady Vikings claimed the lead near the 32-minute mark in the first half thanks to a solid cross by No. 14 Kassidy Lange to No. 19 Brooke Jacob giving Teays Valley the go-ahead score.
Further into the match and with under eight minutes in the half, freshman No. 4 Ella Jacob tallied her first goal of the night putting the lead at 2-0 over Whetstone.
Before the halftime break, the vigorous offensive approach by the Lady Vikings saw the ball mostly in the Lady Braves’ territory. Much of that remained the same in the second half as a volley of Lady Viking shots became too much for their visitors to handle.
Teays Valley added to their lead near the 36-minute mark in the second half — No. 2 Gabby Wehrlin taking credit for a solo goal.
At the 30-minute mark, No. 13 Aly Williard scored off the top of the box for another Lady Viking solo goal.
Near the 24-minute mark, a corner kick by Brooke ventured to No. 12 Makayla Brill who scored another goal for the Lady Vikings pushing an already commanding lead.
Once it was all said and done, Teays Valley was able to muster together 10 unanswered goals as the team shutout the visiting Whetstone Lady Braves in Ashville.
In the team’s home win, Ella was credited with three goals scored.
NEXT
The Lady Vikings are scheduled to face Bloom-Carroll Wednesday, Sept. 8, away starting at 7:15 p.m.
Teays Valley 10, Whetstone 0
Teays Valley (3-1-1) – Goals: Aly Williard, Gabby Wehrlin, Brook Jacob, Ella Jacob 3, Makayla Brill, Brooklyn Herbert, Reagan Straub, Kyla Eplin. Shots: 23