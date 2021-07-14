CIRCLEVILLE — The Ohio Marlins suffered another loss to the hands of the Hamilton Joes Tuesday evening 0-3 after the visitors put forth a solid defensive stand and pitching.
It was a slow burner for both teams Tuesday as the threat of overcasted skies seemingly entertaining the idea of raining out the game — this past Sunday’s contest against the Joes was canceled due to inclement weather.
Thanks to some solid pitching by Joes’ No. 17 Sebastian Gongora, the Marlins struggled on the offensive end as the team was limited to just three hits over nine innings.
From the first to the sixth inning, both squads remained scoreless as the Marlins itched for another chance on offense. However, it was the Joes who drew blood first in the top of the seventh inning.
As Joes’ No. 8 John San Jule stepped into the batter’s box, two fellow Joes covered first and second base with no outs so far. Joes’ No. 10 Matt Detering stole third base and No. 35 Luke Arnold advanced to second thanks to a wild pitch by Marlins’ No. 42 Daniel Brenneman.
Still at the plate, San Jule hit the ball to the three-four hole. An error by the second baseman prompted San Jule to advance to first while also giving Arnold a chance to get the run. Deterings’s additional run was off an error by the Marlins’ catcher, putting the lead at 2-0.
The Marlins struggled again in the bottom half with No. 25 Angus Stayte taking credit for one hit, which turned into a double, putting him in decent scoring position. However, the Joes’ defense remained vigilant as the following three Marlins’ batters were called out.
In the final inning, Detering scored another run from second base, thanks to a single by San Jule, putting the lead at 3-0 heading into the bottom half.
While the Marlins were able to get on base, the chance for a final comeback came up short as the Joes claimed victory at Olson Park 3-0.
Winning on the hill for the Joes was Gongora who pitched for seven innings, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out 12 Marlins. His substitute, No. 27 Chase Hopewell, allowed no runs on one hit, striking out two Marlins all within two innings.
Losing pitcher for the Marlins was Brenneman who pitched for eight innings, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out six and walking three Joes. His substitute, No. 14 Bryce Timko, allowed one run on two hits within two innings on the mound.
UP NEXT
As of Wednesday afternoon, prior to the Marlins game against the Xenia Scouts, the Marlins sit with a 7-23 overall record.
The Marlins are scheduled to face off against the Ohio Bison (15-18) Thursday evening at Don Edwards Stadium in Newark.