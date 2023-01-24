OHSAA_BrandLogos
COLUMBUS – The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association has announced the 2023 induction class into the OPSWA Hall of Fame, which includes Steve Junga from The Blade in Toledo, Bob Rossiter from The Repository in Canton, and Karl Pearson from the Star Beacon in Ashtabula, who will be inducted posthumously.


