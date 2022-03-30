Lexi King

Ohio Christian’s Lexi King received the honor of being named River States Conference Player of the Week this week.

MIDDLETOWN — Ohio Christian University first baseman Lexi King hit .526 in six games to claim River States Conference Softball Player of the Week presented by Brown & Brown Insurance for March 21-27.

King, from Terre Haute, Ohio, was 10 for 19 on the week to lead the Trailblazers to a record of 5-1 overall and 3-1 within the RSC. Seven of her 10 hits went for extra bases with three homers and four doubles. King drove in 15 runs, walked three times and was 2-for-2 in stolen bases.

King’s play had Ohio Christian sweep two games from UNOH, split an RSC twinbill with IU Southeast and take two conference games from Brescia (Ky.).

She was 2-for-4 with a double an four RBIs in a 7-1 win over IU Southeast. Versus Brescia, King was 3-for-4 with two doubles in the opener and then 2-for-3 with a homer and five RBIs in the nightcap.

Ohio Christian will face WVU Tech and Point Park (Pa.) this weekend.

