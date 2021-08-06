SPRINGFIELD — After securing a seat in the playoffs, the Chillicothe Paints lost to the Champion City Kings Thursday evening with the final score 9-10.
The Paints drew blood initially in the top of the first inning. Paints’ No. 33 Jake Shier was the first hitter to get on base advancing via a single. Shier then stole second base after No. 5 Ryley Preece was called out after striking out swinging.
Shier kept Kings’ pitcher, No. 23 Jake Miller, on a swivel stealing third base as No. 11 Trey Smith went up to bat — Smith was walked putting two bodies on first and third. Paints’ No. 7 Alex Ludwick gained an RBI but was called out after Shier ran in for the team’s first run score.
In the bottom half of the first, the Kings mounted lead takeover scoring two earned runs putting the game at 2-1.
In the top of the second inning, the Paints returned the favor this time adding another three runs putting the contest at 4-2; Paints lead.
After a scoreless bottom half for the Kings’ offensive unit, the Paints kept applying pressure tallying another two runs in the top of the third taking the lead to 6-2. The Kings once again came up empty handed in the bottom of the third.
The Kings’ defense came through in the top of the fourth inning after opting to switch in No. 14 Gage Voorhees for Miller. In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Kings attempted the claw their way back only adding one earned run — score 6-3.
The Paints gained more offensive momentum in the top of the fifth inning even with the Kings nabbing two early outs. Voorhees seemed preoccupied as he attempted to pickoff No. 32 Jackson Feltner standing on first base. With two on base, Shier took advantage of a somewhat distracted pitcher smacking a home run giving the Paints a three-run boost — score 9-3.
The bottom of the sixth is where the Kings began to mount their comeback with No. 38 Bo Seccombe taking credit for one earned run.
For the next three innings, the Kings tallied a total of six more runs compare to the Paints none eventually taking over the lead in the bottom of the ninth to secure a playoff win — Final score 10-9, Kings win.
Losing on the hill for the Paints was No. 26 Tyler Wehrle who pitched for five innings allowing three runs on six hits with two strikeouts and three walks.
Winning pitcher for the Kings was Voorhees who allowed three runs on three hits striking out six Paints and no walks.