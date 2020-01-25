Clayton Knox pressed down on the ignition and was simply on fire Saturday night, pouring in a career-high 30 points to send Teays Valley to a 74-54 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over visiting Liberty Union.
"Whenever Liberty Union put a bigger defender on Clayton, he did a nice job of attacking the basket and getting easy layups," Teays Valley coach Brian Barnett said. "When he shot the ball from the perimeter, he caught it in rhythm and knocked down shots.
"He moved around on the floor well tonight, and Riely Weiss, Garrett Meddock and everyone did a nice job of feeding the hot hand."
While Knox had a career-best evening, it was a balanced effort that jump started the Vikings to an 18-7 lead. Knox tallied five points, and Trey Purdon and Meddock each added four.
"We did a nice job of going inside-out on offense, and all of our field goals were inside-the-arc and we were also 5-5 at the free throw line," Barnett said.
The Lions cut their deficit to 37-29 at the break, but the Vikings responded with a 17-9 third quarter to put away their guests, led by Knox with 13 points.
After allowing the Lions 80 points in an 82-80 win last month, Barnett was pleased with the improvement the Vikings made on defense in the rematch.
"Everyone that saw the floor was focused, we forced some deflections and that led to some transition baskets," he said. "We've made a few subtle changes on defense that allows us to stay in front of our man better, and we're also using our strength after working hard in the weight room on that during the offseason and continuing it into the season."
Jacob Berlekamp and Kaleb Riddle each had 12 points to pace the Lions (5-11, 1-8).
Meddock contributed 15 points, and Trey Purdon and Camden Primmer added eight apiece for the Vikings.
"Garrett was all over the place tonight and also had six rebounds," Barnett said. "He's a slippery guy who isn't afraid to mix it up with the big boys."
The Vikings (5-9, 4-5) host Central Crossing on Tuesday for a non-league game.
Amanda-Clearcreek 43,
Hamilton Township 41
Contributions from Jayse Miller and Peyton Madison on Saturday helped Amanda-Clearcreek grab a lead and then hold off host Hamilton Township to secure a 43-41 MSL-Buckeye win over host Hamilton Township.
The Aces jumped out to an 18-10 lead after a period of play, paced by Miller scoring 10 points and Madison six. Amanda-Clearcreek still led 24-22 at the break and 34-30 entering the final period of play.
Hamilton Township outscored the Aces 11-9 in the final period, but seven points from Madison allowed A-C to nail down the victory.
Miller finished with a game-high 20 points and Madison added 15.
Steph Mikell had 14 points to lead the Rangers (7-9, 3-6).
The Aces (10-6, 5-4) continue league play on Friday when they host Fairfield Union.
Bloom-Carroll 61,
Logan Elm 51
Bloom-Carroll led at all stops on Saturday on its way to a 61-51 MSL-Buckeye win over visiting Logan Elm.
The Bulldogs led 18-12 after a quarter of play, 30-27 at the break and 46-39 entering the final period.
Isaac Ward accounted for 18 points, Gabe Chalfin had 14 and Jeremy Wietelmann chipped in eight for the Braves.
Evan Dozer poured in a game-high 20 points and Ryan Williams added 11 for the Bulldogs (10-5, 8-1).
The Braves (11-5, 6-3) host Washington Court House on Tuesday for a non-league game.
Unioto 55,
Circleville 51
Circleville tried to rally in the fourth quarter on Saturday, but fell 55-51 in a non-league game to host Unioto.
The Tigers trailed 27-25 at halftime and 42-34 entering the fourth quarter, where they outscored the Shermans 17-13.
Riley Gibson had seven of his game-high 20 points in the final stanza, Craig Fleck had six of his 12 points in the fourth quarter and Evan Justice added 10 for the Tigers.
Reece Wheeler had 14 points to pace the Shermans (13-3).
The Tigers (2-14) resume league play on Tuesday at Fairfield Union.
Westfall 47,
Madison-Plains 41
Jay Wyman deposited a game-high 25 points on Saturday to help send Westfall to a 47-41 non-conference win over visiting Madison-Plains.
Luke Blackburn added six points for the Mustangs, who used a 16-7 second quarter to take a 25-19 lead into the break.
The Mustangs (8-9) continue non-league play on Wednesday at West Jefferson.
Girls Basketball
Logan Elm 46,
Piketon 40
Logan Elm used a 17-10 fourth quarter on Saturday to avoid being upset by visiting Piketon 46-40 in a non-league game.
The Braves entered the final period of play trailing 30-29.
Abby Hatter poured in 21 points and Riley Schultz chipped in 15 points and five assists for the Braves (11-7), who resume league play on Tuesday at Amanda-Clearcreek.
Hilliard Bradley 45,
Teays Valley 28
Hilliard Bradley used a 14-5 fourth quarter to put away visiting Teays Valley on Saturday and claim a 45-28 non-league win.
The Vikings had led 8-7 after a period of play, but found themselves trailing 18-13 at the break and 31-23 entering the final period of play.
Jenna Horsley had seven points and Ashley Deweese added six for the Vikings.
Chloe Callahan poured in a game-high 16 points for the Jaguars (15-3).
The Vikings (4-15) resume league play on Tuesday at Bloom-Carroll.
Peebles 70,
Westfall 43
Westfall had a difficult time getting started on Saturday in a 70-43 non-conference setback to host Peebles.
Marcy Dudgeon had 17 points and Gabby Patete added nine for the Mustangs (7-10), who resume Scioto Valley Conference play on Tuesday at Paint Valley.
New Hope 61,
Grove City Christian 33
A strong start to each half helped send New Hope to a 61-33 rout on Saturday over visiting Grove City Christian.
The Statesmen amassed a 19-8 run in the first quarter, with five players contributing to the scoring. Maren McCallister and Sadie Pruitt scored five points apiece and Alyssa Conrad added four.
Grove City Christian trimmed its halftime deficit to 29-21, but the Statesmen used a 14-4 third quarter to put the game away, paced by McCallister scoring eight points and Pruitt adding four.
McCallister poured in a game-high 20 points, Pruitt followed with 14, and Alyssa Conrad and Jenna Tripp added eight apiece.