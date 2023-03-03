Lace up your running shoes for the Trailblazer Trot

Ohio Christian University track and field team will be hosting the Trailblazer Trot Saturday, March 11 on their campus and the Roundtown Trail.
This event will be a fundraising run/walk 5k and Fun Run for community members, or anyone interested in supporting the team. There will be an individual winner and age group award for participants, as well as a door prize donated by a local business. Anyone looking to participate can register online at https://www.ohiochristian.edu/event/trailblazer-trot, or arrive for registration on Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m.
The Ohio Christian University track and field team is off to a stellar start in their spring season. The team recently capped off their indoor season on February 18 at the River States Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships.
This season the team set 25 personal bests across several events. The men’s team broke two school records with Evan Caldwell in the 500-meter race, as well as the 4x800 meter record set by Drake Dickerson, Corry Mientkiewicz, Payton Herron, and Evan Caldwell.
The women’s team broke three school records, all set by Lexie Engstrom in the 600-meter, 800-meter, and the 1000 meter. Finally, they collected 10 RSC First Team All-Conference awards among the men’s and women’s teams.
The team is excited to begin their outdoor track season on March 25 at Cedarville University.
Recipe of the Day
Brittany Lenz is the Assistant Coach for Ohio Christian University's cross country and track and field teams.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.