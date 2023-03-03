Lace up your running shoes for the Trailblazer Trot

Ohio Christian University’s cross country team races over hill and dale, always pushing the limits of speed and endurance for the Trailblazers.

 Photo by Javier Ruiz/Ohio Christian University

Ohio Christian University track and field team will be hosting the Trailblazer Trot Saturday, March 11 on their campus and the Roundtown Trail.


Brittany Lenz is the Assistant Coach for Ohio Christian University's cross country and track and field teams.  

 
