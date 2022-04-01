AMANDA — The Lady Aces and Lady Mustangs opened up their softball seasons this week on March 30, and the Lady Aces managed to take the win, 9-3.
The Lady Aces started off the game with a one-run lead in the bottom of the first. Westfall did not get the chance to tie it up until the third inning.
With two added runs for A-C n the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Mustangs tried to bounce back in the top of the fifth with one run for a one-run difference of a game.
The Lady Aces gained two insurance runs though in the bottom of the fifth for a score of 5-2.
They continued to ensure their momentum in the bottom of the sixth, after holding Westfall scoreless in the top, with another four runs.
Although Westfall gained one more run in the top of the seventh, it could not gain a closer score.
A-C’s runs came from Carly Singleton (3), Haley Robinson (1), Megan Tooill (1), Kaylee Sardella (2), Elisabeth Laverde (1), and Hailey Sowers (1).
Westfall’s three runs came from Ava Heath (1) and Abbie Bickenheuser (2).
A-C had hot bats from hits from Singleton (1), Faith Jewell (1), Robinson (1), Sardella (1), and Laverde (1).
The Lady Mustangs’ shots came from Delana Landefeld’s solo shot, Heath’s one, Bickenheuser’s three, Makayla Cook’s one, Sydney Fuller’s one, and Grace Long’s single hit.
Bickenheuser gained one double in her three hits, as well as a homer.
For A-C, Laverde had a double, and Jewell shot for a triple.
Olivia Dumm took the loss for Westfall in the circle with six innings pitched, allowing five hits, and nine runs. Dumm walked four batters and struck out 10.
The Lady Aces split the time in the circle between Hannah Bryan, who pitched two innings, and Alyson Colliton, who took the win with five innings.
The two allowed eight hits, Bryan with one and Colliton with seven, and three runs from Colliton.
Combined, the two walked four batters, two each, and struck out seven, three for Bryan and four for Colliton.
Colliton allowed the solor homer from Bickenheuser.