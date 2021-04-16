AMANDA — The Amanda-Clearcreek Lady Aces and the Logan Elm clashed in Fairfield County Wednesday evening — edging out the Lady Braves with the final score 3-2.
For Wednesday’s Mid-State League matchup, the Lady Aces played to keep their top spot in the conference standing. For the Lady Aces, they boast a 4-1 record against MSL opponents, and the Lady Braves hold a 2-3 conference record.
For the first two innings of the competition, both teams went scoreless, grabbing a few hits here and there, but never enough for a run score.
Until the bottom of the third inning, the Aces scored three runs after the Braves went scoreless again at the top of the inning. In an attempt to climb back into the contest, the Braves collected one run at the top of the fourth and the fifth innings.
When it was all said and done, the Lady Aces walked away with another win at home with two hits at the plate and two team errors being committed. For the Braves, their loss came after six hits and four team errors being committed.
For the Lady Aces pitching staff, they would split time in the circle with No. 11 Paige Alford throwing for four innings and No. 10 Shyanne Miller throwing for two. Alford recorded 15 first pitch strikes compared to Miller’s seven — Alford also collected two strikeouts.
For the Lady Braves, No. 9 Avree Entler pitched in the circle for six innings and recorded 15 first pitch strikes and six strikeouts.