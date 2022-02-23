CIRCLEVILLE — Two more area basketball teams ended their seasons this week. The Amanda-Clearcreek Lady Aces and the Teays Valley Vikings lost on Tuesday night in tournament play.
The Lady Aces fell to the Marion Pleasant Lady Spartans at Central Crossing High School in a close game with a final score of 40-36.
After finishing last season 0-18, the Lady Aces started the 2021-22 season with reasonable expectations. As the season progressed, A-C celebrated each victory with head coach Tim Leist reminding his players that going from winless to double-digit wins the next season was a big accomplishment.
When the postseason tournament started earlier this month, the Lady Aces were seeded No. 6 and had a bye into the second round. After winning against Fredericktown last week, the Lady Aces made it to the district semifinals against Marion Pleasant.
The game at Central Crossing on Tuesday started with some back-and-forth play, leading to a tied game at halftime with 22 points for each team.
The game stayed tight throughout the third and and fourth quarters with the Lady Spartans holding on to a small 38-36 lead late in the final quarter.
Sophomore Grace Davis lead the team offensively with 22 points on the night, but drew attention to herself by the fourth quarter. In the waning minutes of the game, the Lady Spartans closed defensively around Davis, blocking her shots without drawing fouls.
The underdog Lady Spartans were able to pull off another upset when they held the Lady Aces to just five point in the final frame and move on to the district final on Friday.
As for Amanda-Clearcreek, they finish the season with 15 wins. The team is losing two seniors this year, Sara Sharp and Abby Carver, but for the most part will remain intact and ready to progress even more next year.
In the Central District Division I boys’ tournament, the Teays Valley Vikings lost their opening game against Newark on Tuesday night. The Vikings started the game on a strong foot, scoring the first six points of the game.
The Newark Wildcats came back strong though, scoring 14 points in the first quarter and holding the Vikings to only two more points after their initial run.
The middle two quarters is where the Vikings really lost their way, giving up 38 points total in the second and third quarters. In the fourth, the Vikings managed to out score the Wildcats 11-9, but the damage was done and the Vikings lost 61-41.
While the Vikings had a successful regular season, finishing fourth in the MSL-Buckeye Division, a tough draw for the tournament meant the team was facing an uphill battle in the postseason. The No. 38 Vikings were aware of the challenge of facing No. 5 Newark and the Vikings key players did show up on the scoresheet during Tuesday’s game.
Senior Cameron Dyas-Rogers led the team with 16 point in the game and junior Ryan Allton put up 10 points in the loss. Standout sophomore Sam Miller had six points, a low tally for him this season, and three of his senior teammates also added to the score.
Those seniors, Jackson Smith, Peyton Weiler and Reese Sauerbrun, and Dyas-Rogers will graduate along with fellow seniors Kevin Scott and Liam Sachs this year, leaving the Vikings with a much younger team next season.
The team might be younger next year, but they will still have a lot of experience to lean on. Miller and Allton will be joined by sophomore Luke Sachs and junior Brayden Primmer. The Vikings finish the 2021-22 season with 10 wins.