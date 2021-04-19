AMANDA — Bats were ringing loud and proud Saturday evening as the Amanda-Clearcreek Lady Aces took on the Miami Trace Lady Panthers in what was a non-league double-header. The Lady Aces took home a pair of wins, defeating their visitors 13-5 in the first matchup and 15-5 in the second.
On a somewhat cloudy day, the Lady Aces got to work quickly once on home plate at the bottom of the first inning scoring three runs. The home team showed no mercy at the bottom of the third inning — collecting a total of five runs and leading the Lady Panthers 8-0.
At the top of the fourth inning, the Lady Panthers showed signs of life tallying five runs of their own. However, that would be the only moment during the teams’ first matchup the Lady Panthers scored.
Further into the first game of the weekend, the Lady Aces kept their momentum churning as the squad recorded another four runs at the bottom of the fourth inning. The Lady Aces added one more run at the bottom of the next inning, solidifying their already commanding lead.
After seven innings, Miami Trace recorded their five runs on nine hits with two team errors being committed. For the Lady Aces, their 13 runs scored came off of 14 hits all while committing no team errors.
Amanda-Clearcreeks pitching staff would see equal time in the circle by No. 11 Paige Alford and No. 10 Shyanne Miller — both threw for roughly three innings each. Miller produced 13 first pitch strikes, just two more than Alford in the first game. Alford would take the cake when it came to strikeouts, recording seven total inside the circle. Miller had two strikeouts.
Further into the afternoon, the Lady Aces hoped to keep on the offensive, falling behind quickly at the top of the first inning in the second game. Seemingly returning the favor from the first meeting, Miami Trace garnered five runs quickly taking things over.
Like old boxing legends have professed time and time again, everyone has a plane before they get hit in the mouth. While the Lady Panther struck on offense early and with haste, the Lady Aces stayed cool and collected after going scoreless at the bottom of the first.
With no Lady Panther runs being scored at the top of the second, Amanda-Clearcreek put the pedal to the metal scoring seven runs all together and surpassing their visitor’s short-lived lead.
The Lady Panthers did not score a run for the rest of the game. The Lady Aces went on a rampage, scoring another three in the third, four in the fourth and one in the fifth — beating the Lady Panthers by run rule after competing for five innings.
At the end of their second meetup, the Lady Aces walked away with another home victory this time beating the Lady Panthers 15-5. Both teams committed three team errors, but the Lady Aces tallied nine hits compared to Miami Trace’s three.
Miller, while seeing some relief, won inside the circle for her team after pitching for roughly four innings. Keeping her game consistent, Miller recorded 12 first pitch strikes and three strikeouts.
Next, the Lady Aces are schedule to compete against league-opponent the Bloom Carroll lady Bulldogs at 5:15 p.m. this Wednesday.