CIRCLEVILLE — The Amanda-Clearcreek Aces and Teays Valley Vikings both competed in district final games Wednesday evening, unfortunately coming up short with the Lady Vikings losing by a 10-3 margin against Watkins Memorial and the Lady Aces with a 9-6 loss against Johnstown.
In Pataskala, the weather was perfect for what came to be a tough slugger for the Lady Vikings. Both the Lady Warriors and Teays Valley concluded the first inning with no runs scored, but it was only a matter of time before someone made a play.
In the bottom of the second inning, the Lady Warriors were out for blood as they went on to score six runs, giving them a decent lead ahead of the Lady Vikings with much of the game still left to be played. Watkins Memorial also recorded a homer against the Lady Vikings in the inning.
The Lady Warrior scored at least one run in the third, fourth and fifth innings — two runs being scored in the fourth — totaling 10 runs for the home squad. The Lady Vikings scored a pair of runs, with two Lady Vikings on base, of their own in the top of the fifth inning after a double by No. 19 Morgan Cantrell gave two fellow teammates openings to score.
Teays Valley scored one more in the top of the sixth inning with only one more chance to grab the lead in the top of the seventh. The Lady Vikings fell short of a district title with the final score amounting to 10-3.
Teays Valley split its pitching staff on Wednesday with No. 8 Madison Cline pitching for roughly over one inning and No. 15 Jaimlynne Munson pitching for approximately four innings. Both combined for 19 first pitch strikes and seven strikeouts.
In Amanda, the lady Aces hoped to grab a district title of their own against the Lady Johnnies. The visitors got to business quickly as they scored six total runs in the top of the first and second innings.
In the fourth inning, Johnstown scored another pair of runs totaling the lead to 8-0 heading into the bottom of the inning. The Lady Aces broke their silence, scoring one run in the bottom of the fourth, but still trailing.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Lady Aces attempted to deal their way back into the competition scoring five additional runs — game now at 8-6.
However, with the Lady Johnnies scored another run in the top of the sixth, the Aces came up short, ending with the final score 9-6 in the district final matchup.
In the circle for the Lady Aces, No. 11 Paige Alford pitched for seven innings while recording 27 first pitch strikes, along with five strikeouts.