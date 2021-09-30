LOGAN — In an away match at the beginning of the week, Logan Elm’s girls claimed a hefty 5-0 win over Logan.
Individually, Keller Clouse defeated Logan’s Arizona Hamm, 6-0 and 6-1 in first singles.
In second singles, Ella Bennington defeated Logan’s Madachi Roberts, 6-0 and 6-0.
For third singles, Hope Akers beat Logan’s Nevaeh Hemoker, 6-0 and 6-0.
For doubles, Brook Anderson and Erin Gaskin took the win against Logan’s Nevaeh Blystone and Josie Sigler, 6-1 and 6-2 for first doubles.
For second doubles, Casie Gaskin and Jerica Platz took the win for Logan Elm, defeated Lady Chieftains Megan Karns and Isabel Nutter, 6-1 and 6-2.
That same night, Circleville’s freshmen Kaylah Huggins and Cora Wilson were well into a match and came from behind to take the 3-setter win against London.