LANCASTER — The Logan Elm Lady Braves won an league match in Lancaster Tuesday as the team tallied a 205-team score with Liberty Union shooting for 219.
Both team competed in the back nine holes of the Pleasant Valley Golf Course located in Fairfield County.
Logan Elm took the cake Tuesday after tallying a 205-team total with Ellie Kidd receiving medalist honors after shooting for a 46. One team member, Kelsey Whittington, had to exit the match early due to an injury.
Contributing to the Lady Braves’ win over the Lady Lions were Addison Lester (50), Mallory Stevens (53), McKenna Pack (56), Karlie Gray (71) and Rain Hoops (75).
Liberty Union was able to rake in 219 as a team with Mia Weber being the team’s best golfer with a 50 score. Contributing to the team’s score were Kaylee Utsinger (57), Zoey Chaffin (62), Kyley Marris (54), Addi Osterman (58) and Gabby Howell (62).
NEXT
The Lady Braves are slated to face the Teays Valley Lady Vikings this Thursday starting at 3:45 p.m.