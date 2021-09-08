LANCASTER — The Lady Braves of Logan Elm fell to the Fairfield Union Lady Falcons this past Tuesday after collecting a team score of 247 against their opponent’s 213.
In the Lady Braves’ loss Tuesday, the team score of 247 saw Addison Lester being the team’s best golfer shooting for a low of 50. Other fellow contributors included Ellie Kidd (65), Mallory Stevens (61), Karlie Gray (72) and Rain Hopps (71).
For Fairfield Union, their best golfer was Addison Sharp who shot a low of 47 in the team’s 213 win — fellow contributors included Sydney Belville (51), Brooke Brown (56), Abbigail Evans (65) and Chloe Barlow (59).