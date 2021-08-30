CIRCLEVILLE — The Lady Braves fell to the Lady Pioneers of Zane Trace this past weekend 1-3.
In the first set, the Lady Braves came up short scoring 10 points to Zane Traces’ 25.
Improving from last time, Logan Elm stayed close to the Lady Pioneers claiming the second set 25-20; tying the match at 1-1.
In the third set, Logan Elm fell once again 25-18 and the following fourth set 25-17 as the Lady Pioneers won the match 3-1 on the road.
In the last three matchups, Logan Elm’s No. 7 Arowynn Savage has put together 30 kills for the Lady Braves.
NEXT
Logan Elm is scheduled to face Teay’s Valley Tuesday starting at 7 p.m. in Ashville.
Logan Elm – Annie Karshner 1 aces, 1 kill; Arowynn Savage 2 aces, 20 kills; Maraya Neff 2 aces, 9 kills; Carly King 7 kills; Rachel Hanley 2 aces, 3 kills; Breanne Williams 1 kill; Alex Heeder 1 kill.