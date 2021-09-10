CIRCLEVILLE — Already weeks into the season, Logan Elm's varsity volleyball team hopes to make noise on the court with a solid group of seniors returning for the 2021 season.
Heading into the season, head coach Aaron Ridennour expressed that the team felt as though “hey if we show up and play” they’ll be able to accomplish much this season.
“We got a lot of experience,” Ridennour told The Circleville Herald.
With eight returning seniors, most of the team have been polishing their craft for the last three or four years making this season definitely one to keep an eye on.
“They’re putting it all together,” Ridennour said.
In terms of talent, the senior core for the Lady Braves — consisting of Annie Karshner, Kaiya Elsea, Aubrie Kimbrough, Arowynn Savage, Carly King, Maraya Neff, Rachel Hanley and Alex Heeter — are what their head coach described as a hard-working group of ladies.
“They’re all doing a great job right now,” Ridenour said.
After 2020 proved to be a struggle in terms of scheduling for sports all-around, Ridennour has high hopes of his team’s toughness given his history coaching his players since they’re being in middle school.
“We’ve been coaching them since eighth grade and club,” Ridennour said. “Our schedule has been very strong these past couple years… now it’s all starting to come together at the right time.”
In terms of special matchups to pay attention to this season, Ridennour stated that his anytime his team gets a chance to play Circleville — a cross town rival — it’s always a competitive matchup.
Just weeks into the season, Ridennour made a major career milestone surpassing 500 wins as a head coach for the Lady Braves while also getting the team’s first win “in a couple years” against Westfall earlier this season.