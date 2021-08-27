WILLIAMSPORT — Heat radiated off the crowd in Thursday night’s volleyball matchup where the Lady Braves surpassed the Westfall Lady Mustangs in a highly competitive four set affair — Logan Elm captured three sets compared to Westfall’s one.
In the first set, the Lady Braves put together a strong offensive approach winning it with a score of 25 points compared to Westfall’s 17.
The following set saw much of the same with Westfall making key mistakes on the defensive side. Logan Elm claimed the second set 25-19 as Westfall huddled together in preparation for the next set.
The Lady Mustangs seemingly found a rhythm even as some of the team’s notable starters were absent due to COVID-19 protocols enforced by the district. Westfall took the third set this time around by a score of 25-19 heating up an already pressure-filled match.
The Lady Mustangs were ahead in the fourth set as the Scioto Valley Conference member tried desperately to force a fifth set. However, the Lady Braves came back and lead the Lady Mustangs 12-11 as both teams exchanged offensive blows.
In the end, Logan Elm found a way to string together a solid series of points eventually taking the last set by a score of 25-18.
NEXT
The Lady Mustangs are scheduled to compete against the New Lexington Lady Panthers Saturday, Aug. 28, in New Lexington starting at 11 a.m.
The Lady Braves are slated to face-off against the Zane Trace Lady Pioneers also on Saturday starting at 12:15 p.m. in Chillicothe.