CIRCLEVILLE — Logan Elm High School held its track and field invitational meet last Friday, featuring three teams from Pickaway County. At the end of a mostly sunny evening, Logan Elm’s Lady Braves took home first place for the women’s category with the Grandview Heights Bobcats also taking home first place in the men’s category.
Of the eight teams invited last Friday, Amanda-Clearcreek’s Aces, Logan Elm Braves and the Westfall Mustangs represented Pickaway County with the other teams coming from the Fairfield County and Columbus areas.
In men’s competition, Logan Elm took home fourth place after finishing with a 75.33 points scored. The Aces finished the day at sixth place, tallying a team score of 60. The Westfall Mustangs finished in the back of the herd, seventh place, ending the day with a team score of 47.33. The Grandview Heights Bobcats were crowned the winners of the invitational, collecting a 158-point team score.
Official varsity mens’ results are as follows:
1. Grandview Heights — 158
2. Liberty Union — 138.33
3. Dawson-Bryant — 96.5
4. Logan Elm — 75.33
5. Zane Trace — 68.5
6. Amanda-Clearcreek — 60
7. Westfall — 47.33
8. Wellington (Columbus) — 18
For the female athletes competing, the Logan Elm Lady Braves answered the call from the home crowd, taking home first place with a 147-point team score. The Lady Mustangs finished at fifth place, 74 points, and the Lady Aces took seventh with a 22-point team score.
Official varsity women’s results are as follows:
1. Logan Elm — 147
2. Grandview Heights — 115
3. Liberty Union — 111
4. Zane Trace — 102
5. Westfall — 74
6. Wellington (Columbus) — 65
7. Amanda-Clearcreek — 22
Official men’s results:
100 Meters Finals: Grade — Name — Time — School
1. 10 Camden Manson 11.23aPR Liberty Union
2. 11 Tayvon Miller 11.70aPR Amanda-Clearcreek
3. 10 Tristen Pierce 11.82aPR Grandview Heights
4. 12 Ty Boggs 11.83aPR Liberty Union
5. 10 Cameron Deguchi 12.03a Wellington (Columbus)
6. 11 Tyler Shipley 12.08aPR Westfall
7. 9 Steven Simpson 12.09aPR Dawson-Bryant
8. 12 Dustin Moore 12.53aPR Logan Elm
9. 9 Hunter Auflick 12.58aPR Logan Elm
10. 10 Colby Forcum 12.78aPR Zane Trace
11. 11 Todd Scheel 12.82aPR Westfall
12. 12 Kethan Mokadam 12.87aPR Wellington (Columbus)
13. 11 Robert Rowland 13.02aSR Amanda-Clearcreek
14. 10 Maddox Baker 13.19a Grandview Heights
200 Meters Finals: Grade — Name — Time — School
1. 10 Camden Manson 23.36a Liberty Union
2. 10 Tristen Pierce 23.84aPR Grandview Heights
3. 12 Brody Pugh 24.23aPR Amanda-Clearcreek
4. 11 Tayvon Miller 24.44aPR Amanda-Clearcreek
5. 12 Kanin Jonhson 24.51aSR Zane Trace
6. 10 Caden Courts 24.52aPR Liberty Union
7. 11 Derrick Lucas 24.77a Dawson-Bryant
8. 11 Jude Braun 24.87aPR Logan Elm
9. 11 Tyler Shipley 24.95aPR Westfall
10. 12 Brady Wilson 25.14a Logan Elm
11. 11 Trevor Wolfe 25.97a Westfall
12. 11 Harvey Wheeler 25.98a Wellington (Columbus)
13. 9 Evan Jackson 26.31a Grandview Heights
14. 12 Caden Fry 26.83a Zane Trace
400 Meters Finals: Grade — Name — Time — School
1. 11 Kalib Riddle 55.03a Liberty Union
2. 10 Elijah Dillon 55.07aPR Dawson-Bryant
3. 12 Brady Wilson 56.12aPR Logan Elm
4. 9 Charley Clyne 56.27a Zane Trace
5. 12 Adam Bechtel 57.14aPR Grandview Heights
6. 11 Steve Easterling 57.35a Dawson-Bryant
7. 11 Ian Matney 59.20aPR Grandview Heights
8. 12 Trace Smith 1:00.02aPR Logan Elm
9. 10 Mason Crouse 1:00.31aPR Liberty Union
10. 9 Tyler Philiopolous 1:01.69aPR Amanda-Clearcreek
11. 10 Colby Forcum 1:02.02aPR Zane Trace
12. 12 Wyatt Bundock 1:02.33aPR Westfall
13. 11 Parker Haskett 1:04.36aPR Wellington (Columbus)
14. 12 Victor Thompson 1:05.35aPR Wellington (Columbus)
15. 9 Drew Dossman 1:13.97aPR Amanda-Clearcreek
800 Meters Finals: Grade — Name — Time — School
1. 12 Derek Amicon 2:05.35aPR Grandview Heights
2. 12 Brock Evans 2:13.21aPR Logan Elm
3. 9 Riley Hartsaugh 2:13.99a Zane Trace
4. 10 Elijah Dillon 2:16.24a Dawson-Bryant
5. 11 Riley Oller 2:17.22a Grandview Heights
6. Sr Ian Shaeffer 2:18.60a Logan Elm
7. 10 Teddy Jenson 2:19.46a Liberty Union
8. 9 Wyatt Vick 2:22.71a Zane Trace
9. 9 Henry Allen 2:32.58aPR Wellington (Columbus)
10. 10 Josh Jones 2:37.03aPR Liberty Union
11. 9 Isaac Murray 2:37.11a Amanda-Clearcreek
12. 12 Kiran Mokadam 2:42.15aPR Wellington (Columbus)
1600 Meters Finals: Grade — Name — Time — School
1. 12 Derek Amicon 4:37.76a Grandview Heights
2. 9 Denison Murphy 4:52.70a Grandview Heights
3. 10 Teddy Jenson 5:17.71a Liberty Union
4. 12 Jason Springer 5:20.69a Logan Elm
5. 10 Eric Albers 5:22.36aPR Wellington (Columbus)
6. 12 Zubin Reyazi 5:26.78aPR Wellington (Columbus)
7. 9 Derek Doersam 5:31.17a Liberty Union
8. 12 Jay Sahr 6:00.83a Amanda-Clearcreek
9. 11 Chance Tatman 6:10.09a Logan Elm
10. 11 Dillan Breakfield 6:17.20a Zane Trace
11. 9 Alex Shrider 7:01.97a Amanda-Clearcreek
110m Hurdles, 39”, Finals: Grade — Name — Time — School
1. 12 Jimmy Rhoads 14.69aPR Liberty Union
2. 12 Marcus Whaley 15.87aPR Westfall
3. 11 Collin Haj Abed 16.28a Grandview Heights
4. 10 Chase Hall 16.60a Dawson-Bryant
5. 12 Connor Dobies 16.95aPR Grandview Heights
6. 10 Nate Edge 17.04aPR Logan Elm
7. 12 Quintin Lott 17.09aPR Amanda-Clearcreek
8. 10 Jacob Baird 17.37aPR Liberty Union
9. 12 Logan McDowell 17.62aPR Zane Trace
10. 9 Isaac Murray 19.66aPR Amanda-Clearcreek
11. 11 Harvey Wheeler 19.91aPR Wellington (Columbus)
12. 9 Camron Miller 20.63a Logan Elm
300m Hurdles, 36”, Finals: Grade — Name — Time — School
1. 12 Marcus Whaley 40.55a Westfall
2. 11 Collin Haj Abed 42.65aSR Grandview Heights
3. 10 Chase Hall 44.12a Dawson-Bryant
4. 12 Connor Dobies 45.06aSR Grandview Heights
5. 10 Drew Tomlinson 45.07aPR Logan Elm
6. 10 Jacob Baird 45.95aPR Liberty Union
7. 12 Dustin Moore 46.25a Logan Elm
8. 11 Eddie Henderly 46.60aPR Liberty Union
9. 10 Cameron Deguchi 47.33aPR Wellington (Columbus)
10. 11 Brady Sharp 47.57a Amanda-Clearcreek
11. 12 Quintin Lott 48.66a Amanda-Clearcreek
12. 12 Morgan Schultz 48.68a Dawson-Bryant
13. 12 Zac Wilson 49.97a Zane Trace
14. 12 Logan McDowell 52.82a Zane Trace
4x100 Relay Finals: Names — Times — School
1. Brandon Binkley, Brady Sharp, Quintin Lott and Tayvon Miller — 46.44a — Amanda-Clearcreek
2. Ty Boggs, Cade Craft, Caden Courts and Camden Manson — 46.48a— Liberty Union
3. Tristen Pierce, Collin Haj Abed, Henry Murphy and Mikael Black — 46.99a — Grandview Heights
4. Clay Ferguson, Jarren Hicks, Steven Simpson and Derrick Lucas — 47.36a — Dawson-Bryant
5. Jude Braun, Mason Carenter, Dustin Moore and Anthony Steele — 47.88a — Logan Elm
6. Kanin Jonhson, Colby Forcum, Caden Fry and Logan McDowell — 49.36a — Zane Trace
7. Trevor Wolfe, Corey Thompson, Todd Scheel and Cody Thompson — 49.95a — Westfall
8. Kethan Mokadam, Cameron Deguchi, Armaan Chaudhary and Michael Joyce — 51.53a — Wellington (Columbus)
4x200 Relay Finals: Names — Times — School
1. Quintin Lott, Brody Pugh, Kian Collins and Tayvon Miller — 1:38.74a — Amanda-Clearcreek
2. Brady Wilson, Mason Carenter, Jude Braun and Anthony Steele — 1:40.55a — Logan Elm
3. Connor Dobies, Mikael Black, Evan Jackson and Henry Murphy — 1:40.61a — Grandview Heights
4. Clay Ferguson, Derrick Lucas, Jarren Hicks and Steven Simpson — 1:40.75a — Dawson-Bryant
5. Ty Boggs, Jacob Baird, Cade Craft and Caden Courts — 1:41.11a — Liberty Union
6. Kanin Jonhson, Caden Fry, Gage Dyke and Carter Langley — 1:41.19a — Zane Trace
7. Parker Haskett, Avery Rennick, Jackson Jacobs and Armaan Chaudhary — 1:51.16a — Wellington (Columbus)
8. Corey Thompson, Wyatt Bundock, Trevor Wolfe and Kody Day — 1:55.56a — Westfall
4x400 Relay Finals: Names — Times — School
1. Adam Bechtel, Derek Amicon, Tristen Pierce and Henry Murphy — 3:40.98a — Grandview Heights
2. Ty Boggs, Eddie Henderly, Teddy Jenson and Kalib Riddle — 3:41.71a — Liberty Union
3. Jude Braun, Brock Evans, Cole Westenbarger and Brady Wilson — 3:43.05a — Logan Elm
4. Wyatt Vick, Riley Hartsaugh, Carter Langley — Charley Clyne — 3:53.77a — Zane Trace
5. Elijah Dillon, Chase Hall, Steve Easterling and Morgan Schultz — 3:56.43a — Dawson-Bryant
6. Cody Thompson, Joe Elder, Corey Thompson and Kody Day — 4:04.70a — Westfall
7. Eric Albers, Harvey Wheeler, Jackson Jacobs and Avery Rennick — 4:08.73a — Wellington (Columbus)
4x800 Relay Finals: Names — Times — School
1. Brock Evans, Trace Smith, Ian Shaeffer and Drew Tomlinson — 9:08.34a — Logan Elm
2. Adam Bechtel, Ian Matney, Blake Fisher and Riley Oller — 9:17.03a — Grandview Heights
3. Josh Sharrett, Garrett Carver, Wyatt Vick and Riley Hartsaugh — 9:19.41a — Zane Trace
4. Kalib Riddle, Mason Crouse, Connor Tighe and Teddy Jenson — 9:25.62a — Liberty Union
5. Elijah Dillon, Steve Easterling, Luke Jenkins and Jeffrey Sparks — 9:29.49a — Dawson-Bryant
6. Henry Barnes, Kody Day, Joe Elder and Cody Thompson — 10:06.72a — Westfall
7. Eric Albers, Henry Allen, Harvey Wheeler and Zubin Reyazi — 10:22.38a— Wellington (Columbus)
8. Drew Dossman, Aidan Rich, Alex Shrider and Jay Sahr — 12:25.34a — Amanda-Clearcreek
Shot Put, 12lb, Finals: Grade — Name — Distance (Feet) — School
1. 12 Ben Compliment 49-02.00 Dawson-Bryant
2. 10 Dustin Lunsford 43-10.00PR Dawson-Bryant
3. 10 Nalin Robinson 43-08.00PR Zane Trace
4. 12 Drew Walker 38-00.00 Liberty Union
5. 12 Blake Shreyer 35-08.50 Liberty Union
6. 9 Spencer Brower 35-07.50 Zane Trace
7. 11 AJ Dossman 35-04.00 Amanda-Clearcreek
8. 11 Josiah Paul 35-01.50PR Logan Elm
9. 10 Owen Billeter 34-08.50 Grandview Heights
10. 12 Kethan Mokadam 33-01.00PR Wellington (Columbus)
11. 9 Jeremiah Layton 32-08.00 Westfall
12. 10 Preston Nichols 31-06.00 Logan Elm
13. 12 Owen Mets 29-10.50 Grandview Heights
14. 11 Jake Goudie 28-02.00 Wellington (Columbus)
15. 10 Steven Layton 28-00.00 Westfall
16. 11 Nick Wall 27-03.50 Amanda-Clearcreek
Discus, 1.6kg, Finals: Grade — Name — Distance (Feet) — School
1. 12 Ben Compliment 147-11PR Dawson-Bryant
2. 10 Nalin Robinson 138-05 Zane Trace
3. 10 Owen Billeter 122-06 Grandview Heights
4. 11 Perry Kingrey 122-02 Dawson-Bryant
5. 9 Spencer Brower 119-02 Zane Trace
6. 12 Drew Walker 110-02SR Liberty Union
7. So Preston Nichols 108-09 Logan Elm
8. 10 Steven Layton 108-06PR Westfall
9. 11 Robert Rowland 89-11 Amanda-Clearcreek
10. 10 Nick Blackstone 89-10 Liberty Union
11. 11 AJ Dossman 88-07 Amanda-Clearcreek
12. 11 Dez Dunn 86-01 Westfall
13. 12 Owen Mets 80-08 Grandview Heights
14. 12 Kethan Mokadam 75-10 Wellington (Columbus)
15. 11 Jake Goudie 75-07PR Wellington (Columbus)
16. 10 Charlie Allison 75-00 Logan Elm
High Jump Finals: Grade — Name — Distance (Feet) — School
1. 12 Jimmy Rhoads 5-08.00PR Liberty Union
2. 11 Darren Hunter 5-06.00 Amanda-Clearcreek
3. 10 Jason Reaser 5-06.00 Grandview Heights
4. 10 Nate Edge 5-06.00 Logan Elm
5. 9 Carter Langley 5-04.00PR Zane Trace
6. 10 Chase Hall 5-04.00 Dawson-Bryant
7. 12 Adam Bechtel 5-02.00 Grandview Heights
8. 9 Dereq Davis 5-00.00 Liberty Union
8. 11 Trevor Wolfe 5-00.00 Westfall
8. 12 Trace Smith 5-00.00 Logan Elm
Pole Vault Finals: Grade — Name — Distance (Feet) — School
1. 12 Jimmy Rhoads 15-00.00 Liberty Union
2. 11 Connor McCormick 14-07.00PR Grandview Heights
3. 11 Tyler Shipley 12-06.00 Westfall
4. 12 Marcus Whaley 12-00.00 Westfall
5. 11 Gage Dyke 11-06.00PR Zane Trace
5. 12 Morgan Schultz 11-06.00PR Dawson-Bryant
7. 12 Henry Murphy 10-06.00PR Grandview Heights
8. 10 Luke Thompson 10-06.00PR Logan Elm
9. 9 Zach McCoy 9-00.00 Liberty Union
10. 12 Eric Matzenbach 9-00.00 Logan Elm
Long Jump Finals: Grade — Name — Distance (Feet) — School
1. 12 Jimmy Rhoads 20-06.75PR Liberty Union
2. 11 Collin Haj Abed 20-05.75 Grandview Heights
3. 12 Brandon Binkley 18-07.75SR Amanda-Clearcreek
4. 9 Steven Simpson 18-07.75PR Dawson-Bryant
5. 10 Camden Manson 18-06.00 Liberty Union
6. 11 Connor McCormick 18-03.25 Grandview Heights
7. 11 Mason Carenter 17-02.50 Logan Elm
8. 12 Tim Smith 16-11.50PR Amanda-Clearcreek
9. 12 Brock Evans 16-07.50 Logan Elm
10. 11 Clay Ferguson 15-03.00PR Dawson-Bryant
11. 9 Michael Joyce 13-06.50 Wellington (Columbus)
12. 11 Aiden Fowler 11-06.00 Zane Trace
Official women’s results:
100 Meters Finals: Grade — Name — Time — School
1. 11 Annabelle Rutter 13.44aPR Logan Elm
2. 12 Jayden Roach 13.51aPR Liberty Union
3. 11 Abigail Burkhardt 13.56aPR Wellington (Columbus)
4. 12 Laynee Hill 14.16a Zane Trace
5. 9 Sophie Ash 14.23a Logan Elm
6. 11 Natalie Holland 14.27aPR Westfall
7. 9 Natalie Smith 14.45a Grandview Heights
8. 11 Macy Bethel 14.73aPR Liberty Union
9. 11 Lauren Okoye 14.94aPR Wellington (Columbus)
10. 9 Addie Pugh 14.99a Amanda-Clearcreek
11. 12 Kayla Fleischmann 15.02aPR Westfall
200 Meters Finals: Grade — Name — Time — School
1. 12 Jayden Roach 27.60a Liberty Union
2. 12 Reagan Kadlic 28.63aPR Wellington (Columbus)
3. 9 Hayley Cook 28.67a Grandview Heights
4. 9 Sophie Ash 29.68a Logan Elm
5. 11 Natalie Holland 30.20a Westfall
6. 12 Laynee Hill 30.65a Zane Trace
7. 9 Eleanor Winemiller 30.73aPR Grandview Heights
8. 11 Macy Bethel 31.39a Liberty Union
9. 11 Arowynn Savage 31.50a Logan Elm
10. 12 Kayla Fleischmann 32.05aSR Westfall
11. 9 Allie Buckner 32.87a Amanda-Clearcreek
12. 10 Sophia Shihab 33.37aPR Wellington (Columbus)
400 Meters Finals: Grade — Name — Time — School
1. 12 Jayden Roach 1:02.67a Liberty Union
2. 9 Marie Souther 1:04.22a Zane Trace
3. 9 Brooklyn Wade 1:08.30a Zane Trace
4. 11 Abbie Baxter 1:08.64a Grandview Heights
5. 12 Jasmine Roach 1:09.46aPR Liberty Union
6. 9 Sophie Ash 1:09.68a Logan Elm
7. 9 Caitlyn Shipley 1:10.18aPR Westfall
8. 11 Natalie Holland 1:10.26aPR Westfall
9. 10 Tayla Tootle 1:14.18aPR Logan Elm
10. 10 Olivia Nixon 1:16.08aPR Amanda-Clearcreek
11. 10 Avery Thielman 1:27.51aPR Wellington (Columbus)
800 Meters Finals: Grade — Name — Time — School
1. 9 Marie Souther 2:32.25a Zane Trace
2. 10 Greta Tew 2:45.06a Grandview Heights
3. 12 Reese Hartsaugh 2:45.58a Zane Trace
4. 9 Caitlyn Shipley 2:46.69a Westfall
5. 12 Tia Thomas 2:48.41aPR Grandview Heights
6. 10 Kinley Whited 2:49.30aPR Logan Elm
7. 12 Jasmine Roach 2:50.72a Liberty Union
8. 10 Alison Sponseller 2:50.94aPR Liberty Union
9. 10 Camryn Ross 2:55.99aPR Logan Elm
10. 9 Emerson Thompson 3:08.52a Wellington (Columbus)
11. 11 Olivia Barnes 3:28.17aSR Westfall
1600 Meters Finals: Grade — Name — Time — School
1. 9 Madeline Palmisciano 5:39.16a Grandview Heights
2. 12 Reese Hartsaugh 5:48.84a Zane Trace
3. 12 Hannah Kerr 5:55.49a Zane Trace
4. 9 Caitlyn Shipley 5:58.83aPR Westfall
5. 10 Greta Tew 6:05.38aPR Grandview Heights
6. 9 Eva Dulle 6:16.72a Wellington (Columbus)
7. 12 Rachel Miracle 6:25.06a Liberty Union
8. 11 kaleigh Spires 6:36.29a Logan Elm
9. 11 Emily Hendershot 6:46.90a Liberty Union
10. 9 Emerson Thompson 6:54.34aPR Wellington (Columbus)
11. 12 Karlee Thomas 7:15.90a Logan Elm
12. 11 Grace Johnson 7:31.02aPR Westfall
100m Hurdles, 33”, Finals: Grade — Name — Time — School
1. 12 Allyson Cotton 16.96aSR Logan Elm
2. 11 Peyton Proffitt 17.43aPR Westfall
3. 11 Annabelle Rutter 17.58a Logan Elm
4. 12 Hannah Yochem 17.84aPR Grandview Heights
5. 9 Natalie Cotton 18.59aPR Liberty Union
6. 10 Reese Short 19.03aPR Liberty Union
7. 10 Dylan Ehlers 19.17aPR Wellington (Columbus)
8. 10 Olivia Robinson 19.55aPR Wellington (Columbus)
9. 9 Eleanor Winemiller 20.18aPR Grandview Heights
10. 10 Summer Hanson 21.16aPR Westfall
11. 9 Allie Buckner 21.41aPR Amanda-Clearcreek
300m Hurdles, 30”, Finals: Grade — Name — Time — School
1. 11 Annabelle Rutter 50.77a Logan Elm
2. 12 Hannah Yochem 51.71a Grandview Heights
3. 10 Olivia Robinson 54.36a Wellington (Columbus)
4. 9 Katie Wilson 57.21a Logan Elm
5. 11 Maya Burchfield 57.96a Grandview Heights
6. 11 Peyton Proffitt 58.02a Westfall
7. 9 Natalie Cotton 58.56a Liberty Union
8. 12 Emilee Powers 59.56aSR Liberty Union
9. 10 Alexis Alatorre-Av 1:03.43a Westfall
10. 9 Kaitlyn McDowell 1:08.61a Zane Trace
4x100 Relay Finals: Names — Times — School
1. Annabelle Rutter, Brooklyn Bryant, Arowynn Savage and Allyson Cotton — 55.53a — Logan Elm
2. Abigail Burkhardt, Olivia Robinson, Avery Thielman and Lauren Okoye — 56.36a — Wellington (Columbus)
3. Reese Short, McKenzie Schmauch, Anya Craft and Emily Dininno — 56.93a — Liberty Union
4. Hayley Cook, Luccia Mastroianni, Natalie Smith and Tayler Pierce — 58.72a — Grandview Heights
5. Addie Pugh, Allie Buckner, Olivia Nixon and Rachel Weaver — 59.86a — Amanda-Clearcreek
6. Kasey Hawley, Summer Hanson, Reese Moehl and Sienna Turner — 1:02.09a — Westfall
7. Katie Henning, Makenna Alley, Emma Corcoran and Kaitlyn McDowell — 1:06.72a — Zane Trace
4x200 Relay Finals: Names — Times — School
1. Lauren Okoye, Abigail Burkhardt, Dylan Ehlers and Reagan Kadlic — 2:03.41a — Wellington (Columbus)
2. Reese Short, McKenzie Schmauch, Anya Craft and Emily Dininno — 2:04.36a — Liberty Union
3. Addie Pugh, Allie Buckner, Olivia Nixon and Rachel Weaver — 2:05.12a — Amanda-Clearcreek
4. Tayler Pierce, Hannah Yochem, Charlotte Tucker and Hayley Cook — 2:05.26a — Grandview Heights
5. Arowynn Savage, Sophie Stonerock, Katie Wilson and Brooklyn Bryant — 2:06.81a — Logan Elm
6. Laynee Hill, Lauren Lane, Molly Prochaska and Brooklyn Wade — 2:12.37a — Zane Trace
7. Anna Slater, Ashley Hegarty, Sienna Turner and Alexis Alatorre-Aviles — 2:17.68a — Westfall
4x800 Relay Finals: Names — Times — School
1. Reese Hartsaugh, Hannah Kerr, Brooklyn Wade and Marie Souther — 10:55.19a — Zane Trace
2. Abbie Baxter, Maya Burchfield, Tia Thomas and Jillian Curfman — 11:16.42a — Grandview Heights
3. Jasmine Roach, Natalie Cotton, Alison Sponseller and Rachel Miracle — 11:18.24a — Liberty Union
4. Camryn Ross, Karlee Thomas, Kaleigh Spires and Kinley Whited — 11:45.98a — Logan Elm
5. Olivia Barnes, Grace Johnson, Makalie Crabtree and Natalie Yates — 11:53.02a — Westfall
Shot Put, 4kg, Finals: Grade — Name — Distance (Feet) — School
1. 11 Annie Karshner 33-04.50 Logan Elm
2. 9 Kendra Detillion 31-10.50 Zane Trace
3. 10 Katherine Aubery 30-04.50 Liberty Union
4. 11 Olivia Adams 28-08.00PR Logan Elm
5. 12 Abbie Stats 28-06.50 Amanda-Clearcreek
6. 10 Dylan Ehlers 28-05.50 Wellington (Columbus)
7. 10 Renee Hutchins 27-02.00 Wellington (Columbus)
8. 9 Addie Pugh 26-04.00 Amanda-Clearcreek
9. 12 Lorelei McKinney 26-02.00 Liberty Union
10. 11 Emma Holman 24-06.50 Westfall
11. 12 Grace Picklesimer 24-01.00 Westfall
12. 12 Ashley Rosinski 22-04.00 Grandview Heights
13. 9 Annie Scott 21-04.50 Zane Trace
14. 10 Evelyn Weber 16-06.50 Grandview Heights
Discus, 1kg,Finals: Grade — Name — Distance (Feet) — School
1. 11 Annie Karshner 99-02 Logan Elm
2. 9 Kendra Detillion 98-10 Zane Trace
3. 11 Ashley Hegarty 95-02PR Westfall
4. 11 Olivia Adams 81-08 Logan Elm
5. 9 Emily Blackstone 81-06 Liberty Union
6. 11 Sara Sharp 76-10 Amanda-Clearcreek
7. 10 Chai Dobbs-Euans 76-05 Grandview Heights
8. 12 Kayla Fleischmann 76-03 Westfall
9. 12 Abbie Stats 66-11 Amanda-Clearcreek
10. 10 Renee Hutchins 66-07 Wellington (Columbus)
11. 9 Annie Scott 65-05PR Zane Trace
12. 12 Ashley Rosinski 59-09 Grandview Heights
High Jump Finals: Grade — Name — Distance (Feet) — School
1. 9 Natalie Cotton 5-00.00PR Liberty Union
2. 11 Ashley Hegarty 4-10.00 Westfall
3. 10 Chai Dobbs-Euans 4-10.00 Grandview Heights
4. 10 Avery Thielman 4-06.00 Wellington (Columbus)
5. 9 Rachel Weaver 4-04.00 Amanda-Clearcreek
6. 11 Lauren Okoye 4-04.00PR Wellington (Columbus)
7. 10 Olivia Nixon 4-02.00 Amanda-Clearcreek
8. 9 Clara Wilson 4-00.00 Logan Elm
9. 10 Kinley Whited 4-00.00 Logan Elm
Pole Vault Finals: Grade — Name — Distance (Feet) — School
1. 10 Tayla Tootle 10-00.00 Logan Elm
2. 12 Allyson Cotton 9-06.00 Logan Elm
3. 11 Peyton Proffitt 9-00.00 Westfall
4. 11 Sophie Andrew 8-00.00SR Grandview Heights
5. 9 Natalie Yates 7-00.00PR Westfall
6. 10 Alison Sponseller 7-00.00 Liberty Union
7. 9 Charlotte Tucker 7-00.00 Grandview Heights
8. 11 McKenzie Schmauch 6-00.00PR Liberty Union
Long Jump Finals: Grade — Name — Distance (Feet) — School
1. 11 Arowynn Savage 14-04.25 Logan Elm
2. 12 Allyson Cotton 14-03.00 Logan Elm
3. 11 Peyton Proffitt 13-07.75 Westfall
4. 11 Maya Burchfield 13-03.75PR Grandview Heights
5. 10 Dylan Ehlers 13-02.75PR Wellington (Columbus)
6. 11 Abigail Burkhardt 12-11.00 Wellington (Columbus)
7. 11 Macy Bethel 12-09.25 Liberty Union
8. 11 Sara Sharp 12-07.75PR Amanda-Clearcreek
9. 9 Sienna Turner 12-06.75 Westfall
9. 9 Natalie Smith 12-06.75 Grandview Heights
11. 10 Emily Dininno 11-10.75 Liberty Union
12. 9 Elizabeth Perry 11-02.00PR Zane Trace
13. 11 Emma Corcoran 8-09.50 Zane Trace