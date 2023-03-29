CIRCLEVILLE — On Monday night, the Logan Elm softball team defeated Westfall 4-2 in a non-conference game.
Westfall was the first to score when Gabby Henry hit a double, which let Sydney Fuller score for the Mustangs.
Logan Elm tied the game up in the fourth inning when Meredith Jarvis ran home on a one base hit. The tie didn’t last long as Westfall’s Makayla Cook scored a home run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Braves came back with a vengeance in the fifth inning scoring three runs. Tia Fowler got the first run after Lynsay Vanhoose hit a double. The next batter up was Jarvis who hit a home run with Vanhoose on base. This would be the last score of the game for either team, giving Logan Elm the 4-2 victory over Westfall.
After the game concluded, Westfall’s softball Coach Lance Heath discussed the game plan they had.
“We went into the Logan Elm game knowing we needed to hit better than we have been in our scrimmages.”
Heath went on to say they weren’t sure what to expect out of Logan Elm’s young pitcher, Sadie Binkley.
“She threw the ball really well against us and we weren’t able to make our adjustments at the plate to get her timed up. We were happy with our defensive play, we just need to get a few things cleaned up.”
Heath also talked about Cook, who had the Mustangs’ only homer of the night.
“She will be playing for Findlay University next year. She has a strong bat and great catching skills.”
Logan Elm softball Coach Jeri Hartley also discussed their game plan for going against a good Westfall team.
“We knew going in that we needed to put the ball in play because [Olivia] Dumm always does a great job in the circle and they have good defense. The girls focused on being aggressive and limiting our number of K’s as a team.”
Hartley said in practice they focused on hitting drills that prepared them for what Dumm’s pitches might look like throughout the game. Overall, she thought the team did a great job in executing the game plan, especially on offense.
“The players did a great job at the plate and forced Dumm to pitch extra by fouling off pitches or going deep into the count while limiting our K’s to only 4.”
The coach went on to say the team made a few mistakes on defense, but they try not to make mistakes that prolong the innings.
“The three errors were spread out and only one run came across due to errors, which is a step in the right direction.”
Hartley said during the game the Lady Braves had to adjust to the different pitches they saw and had to be ready on defense because Westfall can hit.
She also said the team needs to clean up their defense and continue to limit their mistakes.
“The girls did a much better job in their defense and Sadie [Binkley] did an excellent job moving her pitches to have 11 k’s and allowing 4 hits,” Hartley said.
Binkley made her pitching debut against Westfall on Monday night.
“Sadie pitched an excellent game in her debut as a freshman and we are looking forward to her continuing to get stronger and lead our team from the circle,” Hartley said.
The coach also highlighted Jarvis who hit the home run to seal the game for the Braves.
“She is a great leader as our lone senior and has really put in a great deal of work in the off season,” Hartley said. “She knows how to make the girls laugh or get after it when needed depending upon the situation. She is an excellent teammate and leads by hard work at practice and in games.”
Going forward, Hartley said the team needs to make sure they continue to be aggressive in the batter’s box and limit their strikeouts.
The Lady Braves are back on the field to face off against Teays Valley at home on Thursday at 5:15 p.m.