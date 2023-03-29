Logan Elm softball team before game against Westfall

The Logan Elm softball team before they took on Westfall Monday night. They got the 4-2 win in the non-conference game.

 Submitted photo

CIRCLEVILLE — On Monday night, the Logan Elm softball team defeated Westfall 4-2 in a non-conference game.


