LANCASTER — The Logan Elm Lady Braves claimed victory on the road Tuesday evening beating the Lady Falcons of Fairfield Union in three sets.
Logan Elm surpasses the Lady Falcons in the first set 25-21. In the second set, the Lady Braves once again outperformed their opponents with the final score 25-18.
The third and final set proved to be the most competitive as the Lady Falcons tried to force a fourth set. Staying close with Logan Elm, the Lady Falcons once again fell 26-24 as the Lady Braves claimed another Mid-State League victory with a clean sweep.
NEXT
The Lady Braves are scheduled to face off against Bloom Carroll Thuursday starting at 7:15 p.m.
Logan Elm def. Fairfield Union 25-21, 25-18, 26-24
Logan Elm (8-4, 3-2 MSL) – Annie Karshner 1 kill; Kaiya Elsea 1 ace; Aubrie Kimbrough 3 kills; Arowynn Savage 20 kills, 1 ace; Carly King 12 kills; Maraya Neff 4 kills, 3 aces; Rachel Hanley 1 kill, 1 ace; Alex Heeter 2 kills.