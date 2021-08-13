ASHVILLE — Logan Elm’s golf team took a short trip to Upper Lansdowne Golf Course for a tri-match featuring the Washington Court House Lady Blue Lions and the Zane Trace Lady Pioneers Thursday with the Lady Braves taking second place.
All three golf squads competed on the front nine of Upper Lansdowne on what was a scorcher of a day at least during the afternoon hours.
The Lady Braves finished with a combined score of 219 with Addison Lester taking the lead as the team’s best golfer with 45. Contributing to the team’s second place finish was Kelsey Whittington (58), Ellie Kidd (55), Mallory Stevens (61), McKenna Pack (67), Rain Hoops (79) and Karlie Gray (71).
Lester also finished as the contest’s best golfer compared to the rest of the competition.
The Lady Pioneers took the cake Thursday having the best overall team score with 213 just barely overtaking the Lady Braves. Contributing to Zane Trace’s win was Natalie Shope (50), Riuriu Zhang (52), Lauren Betz (53), Madeline Marlo (58), Hope Proehl (66) and Jasmine Williams (77).
Taking third, the Lady Blue Lions ended with a combined 250 team score. Contributing to the team’s third place finish was Taylor Hixon (60), Kaitlyn Coder (61), Megan Smith (64), Sarah Bishop (79) and Tecumseh Carter (65).